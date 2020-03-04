Ear Infection

An ear infection may start with fluid in the ears before developing into a full-blown infection. Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of an ear infection, when to go to the doctor, how to treat it, what to do if your child keeps getting ear infections, and more. Plus, we break down the new rules around prescribing antibiotics.

Most Recent

Man Develops Infection in His Skull and Brain Lining After Cleaning His Ear with a Cotton Swab
After experiencing painful infections, hearing loss, and a seizure, doctors discovered a piece of the cotton swab lodged in the man's ear canal, surrounded by wax and debris.
Ear Infection Rates Are Down, and You Can Thank the Pneumococcal Vaccine
Ear infections aren't fun for kids or their parents. And now, researchers believe they know why rates have gone down significantly. 
Fewer Babies Are Getting Ear Infections—Here's Why
The rate of ear infections in infants is dropping for a suprising reason.
Earache Symptoms and Treatment
Learn what causes earaches and how to alleviate the symptoms.
Ear Infection Symptoms in Babies and Toddlers
From fever to drainage, learn the signs of an ear infection in toddlers and infants so you can nip this common childhood ailment in the bud.
Health 101: Ear Infections
Suspect your kid's got an ear infection? Read this to find out why and what to do.
Advertisement

More Ear Infection

Ear Infection Treatment: The Scoop on Antibiotics, Ear Tubes and Everything in Between
Ever wonder what goes into the decision to prescribe antibiotics for an ear infection or to wait it out? Our experts weigh in on the right way to treat an ear infection.
Help for Swimmer's Ear
Learn the causes and signs of this common ear infection -- and how to prevent or treat it.
Ear Piercing for Kids
5 Things All Moms Should Know About Ear Infections
Why Antibiotics Aren't Always the Answer to Ear Infections
What Causes Ear Infections in Kids? Experts Explain
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com