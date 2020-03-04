Down Syndrome

Down syndrome affects one in every 700 babies today. The genetic condition is caused by an extra chromosome, and it comes with a variety of physical and intellectual characteristics. Children with Down syndrome are also at greater risk for certain health conditions, such as congenital heart disease, eye and vision problems, and thyroid issues. Check out our guide to learn about Down syndrome causes and symptoms, read heartwarming stories from people with Down syndrome, and get tips to help your child’s physical and intellectual development.

What is Down Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, and Diagnosis

Down syndrome may not be fully understood, but doctors keep learning more about the chromosomal disorder. Here’s what to know about the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis of Down syndrome in babies and children.
Are You at Risk of Having a Baby With Down Syndrome?

Doctors understand the chromosomal abnormalities behind Down syndrome, but they still can’t pinpoint exactly why it occurs. Here’s what experts know about a baby’s chances of having Down syndrome.
Signs of Down Syndrome in Babies and Children

Down syndrome often comes with specific physical and intellectual characteristics. Learn more about the symptoms of Down syndrome in babies and children, as well as the health complications that may arise from it.
Down Syndrome Tests During Pregnancy: Everything Parents Need to Know

Some parents opt for prenatal screenings or diagnostic tests to understand their baby’s risk of Down syndrome. Here’s what to know about the different types of Down syndrome tests and their effectiveness.
How I Shared My Child's Down Syndrome Diagnosis and Found My Village

After a mom learns her newborn daughter has Down syndrome, she shares the news with friends and family and discovers a supportive and inspiring village ready to follow along on their family's journey into the world of special needs.
Why I Chose to Have a Child With Down Syndrome

Author and father Chris Kaposy shares why our society needs to have a greater acceptance of children with Down Syndrome in his new book, Choosing Down Syndrome: Ethics and New Prenatal Testing Techniques.​

7 Life Lessons From Raising a Child With Down Syndrome

When this mom learned her baby had Down syndrome, she was shocked. Four years later, she looks back and wishes she could have encouraged her younger self with these seven lessons.
12 Booster Activities for Kids With Down Syndrome

These learning activities will help your child with cognitive and educational development as he grows.
How to Raise a Child With Down Syndrome: Advice and Resources

Teeth Problems and Down Syndrome

Early Intervention for Down Syndrome

Managing Behavior for Down Syndrome

San Francisco 49ers Player Don Jones Takes Student With Special Needs to High School Prom

An NFL player made good on his promise to take an 11th-grade student with special needs to her high school prom.

Take It from This Little Girl: Down Syndrome Is 'Not Scary at All!'

Mom to Parent Who Excluded Her Son: "If You Knew More About Down Syndrome You Wouldn't Have Made This Decision"

Happy Tears! What a Stranger Said to the Mom of a Child With Down Syndrome Restores Our Faith in Humanity

Mom to Doctor Who Suggested Aborting Baby With Down Syndrome: "My Child is Perfect"

Why I'm Not a Fan of the World Down Syndrome Day PSA with Olivia Wilde

New Discoveries About Down Syndrome May Open Up Treatment Options

This Dad's Moving Video Will Change How You Think About Down Syndrome

Joey Feek's Daughter Says 'Mama' for the First Time, Melts Our Hearts

10 Things I've Learned from My Daughter with Down Syndrome

There's a New Go-To Book for Parents of Children with Down Syndrome

One 13-year-old's Birthday Dance Shows #DownSyndromeStillRocks

When My Daughter With Down Syndrome Found a Forever Friend

Kids with Down Syndrome Are Growing Up Healthier

When My Child Was Afraid of Santa

This May Be the Cause of Health Problems for Those with Down Syndrome

5 Ways to Help Kids with Down Syndrome Learn to Love Reading

These Photos Prove Kids with Down Syndrome Can Fly High

The Baby I Never Expected

How Our Daughter with Down Syndrome Exceeds Our Expectations

Autism and Down Syndrome

Heart Defects and Down Syndrome

Mental Health Concerns and Down Syndrome

Eye Problems and Down Syndrome

The GI System and Down Syndrome

ADHD and Down Syndrome

