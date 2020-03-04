What is Down Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, and Diagnosis
Down syndrome may not be fully understood, but doctors keep learning more about the chromosomal disorder. Here’s what to know about the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis of Down syndrome in babies and children.
Are You at Risk of Having a Baby With Down Syndrome?
Doctors understand the chromosomal abnormalities behind Down syndrome, but they still can’t pinpoint exactly why it occurs. Here’s what experts know about a baby’s chances of having Down syndrome.
Signs of Down Syndrome in Babies and Children
Down syndrome often comes with specific physical and intellectual characteristics. Learn more about the symptoms of Down syndrome in babies and children, as well as the health complications that may arise from it.
Down Syndrome Tests During Pregnancy: Everything Parents Need to Know
Some parents opt for prenatal screenings or diagnostic tests to understand their baby’s risk of Down syndrome. Here’s what to know about the different types of Down syndrome tests and their effectiveness.
How I Shared My Child's Down Syndrome Diagnosis and Found My Village
After a mom learns her newborn daughter has Down syndrome, she shares the news with friends and family and discovers a supportive and inspiring village ready to follow along on their family's journey into the world of special needs.
Why I Chose to Have a Child With Down Syndrome
Author and father Chris Kaposy shares why our society needs to have a greater acceptance of children with Down Syndrome in his new book, Choosing Down Syndrome: Ethics and New Prenatal Testing Techniques.