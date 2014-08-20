9 Tips to Help Kids Overcome Fear of Doctors

When choosing a pediatrician, personality is as important as knowledge and expertise. Some kids will be afraid with any physician, but if your child seems truly scared of the doctor, not just the overall experience, ask him to explain why and talk to other parents who may have the same doctor. If your child's fears are grounded, look for a new one and don't forget to ask other parents for their trusted recommendations.

