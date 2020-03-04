Dealing with Doctors

Is your kid scared of the doctor? Lessen fears with our tips to help your child overcome his fear of doctors, improve your own interaction with your child's pediatrician, and more. We also list the best pediatricians and the best children's hospitals.

Most Recent

Why I Love My Pediatrician
Six families share the heartwarming reasons they’re especially grateful to have their child’s doctor in their life.
8 Things ER Doctors Refuse to Have in Their Homes
These are the everyday items that scare accident front-liners the most.
Endometriosis Attacked My Body After I Donated My Eggs
Less than a year after my donations, I was diagnosed with Stage IV endometriosis. I was young, single, and still dreaming of motherhood at the time.
How to Make the Most of Virtual Doctor's Appointments
Can a video chat with your pediatrician be as helpful as an in-person visit? Consider this your guide to telemedicine.
Here's How Doctors Are Supporting Transgender Children
Based on medical research, these American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines aim to support transgender and gender diverse (TGD) children and teens.
Woman Says Walgreens Pharmacist Refused to Fill Her Prescription to Induce a Miscarriage
"I left Walgreens in tears feeling humiliated, ashamed and punished by someone who knows nothing of my struggles.”
Advertisement

More Dealing with Doctors

This Doctor Ran an Entire ER While Holding a Sleeping Baby, and the Pic Will Make You Melt
"Sometimes all you need is a hug."
I Was an Anti-Medicine Mom, Until My Daughter's Diagnosis
After my daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, doctors helped me realize that natural remedies work best alongside, not instead of, modern medicine.
5 Common Growth-Related Tests Your Child May Not Need
Jimmy Kimmel's Viral Video Blasts Republican Healthcare Bill
Medical Tests for Children: Which Ones Are Really Necessary (and When)
Standard Practice on Antibiotics Called into Question

The Senate Just Released an Updated Healthcare Bill: Here's What Parents Need to Know About It

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the latest iteration of the Better Care Reconciliation Act—but will the changes improve healthcare for families?

All Dealing with Doctors

6 Secrets You Shouldn't Keep From Your Doctor
Why Your Pediatrician Might Ask About Your Paycheck
16 Secrets of Pediatrician Parents
Medical Interventions Your Kid (Probably) Doesn't Need
7 Ways to Have a Good Doctor's Visit
"Doctor, What Would You Do If It Were Your Child?"
8 New Facts About ADHD
How to Select a Pediatrician
Building Hope
This Brave Ob-Gyn Walked Through a Flood to Deliver Two Babies
Here's Why a Doctor Denied a Baby Healthcare
Doctors Making a Difference
Fast Facts About Urgent Care
The Best Pediatricians of 2014
9 Tips to Help Kids Overcome Their Fear of Doctors
Telemedicine In Schools
Organize Your Health Records
10 Best Children's Hospitals for Pulmonary Care 2013
10 Best Children's Hospitals for Orthopedic Care 2013
10 Best Children's Hospitals for Emergency Care 2013
10 Best Children's Hospitals for Preemie Care 2013
10 Best Children's Hospitals for Cancer Care 2013
10 Best Children's Hospitals for Heart Care 2013
The Affordable Care Act, Explained for Families
Pediatricians Experiment with Texting Their Teenaged Patients
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com