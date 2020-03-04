Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic disease in which there are high levels of sugar in the blood. Learn what causes diabetes, how to identify the signs and symptoms of it, how to treat it, what the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes is, and more.

Mom Calls Out Insane Insulin Prices in Tearful TikTok, Asking How Other Parents Afford It
Katie Schieffer is shedding a light on the inflated costs associated with managing diabetes—including the skyrocketing price of insulin—after receiving a bill for her 10-year-old son that she couldn't afford to pay.
How One Mom With Type 2 Diabetes is Inspiring Others With the Condition to Live Full Lives
Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at just 21, Georgia mom Mary Van Doorn has become even more motivated to care for her health as a result of parenthood and building an online community called Sugar Mama Strong.
'She's the Most Mighty Little Kid': How One Family Helps Their 5-Year-Old Navigate Type 1 Diabetes
Maggie Sexton was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she just was 15 months old. Now, her mother and support dog work together with medical intervention to act as her pancreas.
6-Year-Old with Diabetes Sells Pumpkins to Buy a Service Dog—and Ends Up Raising Over $24K
Ian Unger raised a little over $1,000 from selling pumpkins, and coupled with an online Facebook fundraiser, has met his goal in order to purchase a service dog.
I Was an Anti-Medicine Mom, Until My Daughter's Diagnosis
After my daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, doctors helped me realize that natural remedies work best alongside, not instead of, modern medicine.
Too Little Sleep Tied to Diabetes in Kids, According to New Study
You know your child's diet can affect his or her odds of developing type 2 diabetes down the line. But did you know how much he or she sleeps could as well?
5 Surprising Facts About Diabetes
