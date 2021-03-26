The 9 Best Electric Toothbrushes for Kids, According to Dentists and Reviewers

This electric toothbrush is designed to capture your child’s attention and make brushing their teeth more enjoyable. It has a built-in two-minute timer with musical alerts to signal when it’s time to move to a different area of the mouth. It even pairs with a smartphone app that teaches kids proper brushing techniques, rewards them on their progress, and allows parents to monitor their brushing. Plus, the rechargeable brush has a 14-day battery life.

“We like the Sonicare Kids power toothbrush because it creates a fluid action in the mouth, dislodging more plaque and bacteria around the gumline and in between teeth,” Dr. Spencer says. “Also, it has a two-minute timer, which forces kids to brush longer. And they think it’s fun!”

To buy: Philips Sonicare for Kids Electric Toothbrush, $49.95; amazon.com.