Dental Care

Teaching your children to brush and floss regularly will help protect their teeth from cavities and gum disease. Find ways to get them excited about brushing, tips to help kids overcome fear of the dentist, information about braces, and more.

Most Recent

6 Ways to Save on Dental Care
Those yearly dental checkups and procedures are essential—but they can be expensive. Here are budget-savvy ways to cut down on dental costs while keeping your teeth healthy and your wallet happy.
The 9 Best Electric Toothbrushes for Kids, According to Dentists and Reviewers
Shop the best electric toothbrushes for kids on Amazon and Walmart.
Yes, You Should Go to the Dentist During the COVID Pandemic and Same Goes for Your Kids
Many families are skipping out on their dentist appointments during the pandemic. But experts say kids shouldn't miss getting their teeth checked. Here's why.
I'm a Dad and a Dentist: Here Are 8 Ways I Protect My Kid's Teeth
My 8-year-old doesn't have cavities or crooked teeth and that's not by chance. Here's my oral health guide for parents with kids of all ages.
FDA Says Teething Gels Pose a 'Serious Risk' to Babies
The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents that teething gels made with benzocaine are not safe for little ones. They are asking that these products be taken off the market.
Thumb Sucking: How My Son Kicked the Habit
Frequent and chronic sucking on thumbs, fingers, or pacifiers can cause traumatic changes to a child's bite. Here's what helped one mom's big kid stop thumb-sucking.
Advertisement

More Dental Care

6 Questions About Kids' Teeth—Answered
When should I take my baby to the dentist? Is flossing really necessary? Find these answers and learn more about your child's dental hygiene habits.
The Worst Foods and Drinks for Kids' Teeth
We asked a dentist to weigh in on what foods and drinks are most likely to cause tooth decay in kids. 
6 Myths About Baby Teeth
What Parents Need to Know About the Child Who Died Under Dental Anesthesia
Busy Philipps Cops to Not Taking her Kid to the Dentist
Would You Take a Pill That Could Prevent Cavities?

To Help Kids Avoid Cavities? Dial Down Your Stress, Mom

While it's common knowledge that stress is unhealthy, a new study finds a surprising link between moms' stress and kids' dental health.

All Dental Care

THIS Affects More Than 60 Percent of School-Age Kids...
Task Force Advises Paint-on Fluoride for Baby Teeth
Low Vitamin D During Pregnancy May Predict Cavities for Kids
FDA Sued Over Mercury in Dental Fillings
Kids Exposed to Brain-Harming Chemicals at Record Levels
New Dental Recommendation: Fluoride Toothpaste Before Age 2
Dental Care Difficult to Come by for Pregnant Women
Anesthetic Shot May Stop Wisdom Teeth from Growing
Dentists: Bottled Water May Increase Rate of Tooth Decay
CVS Admits to Accidental Children's Pill Switch
Flouride in Water Raises Health Concerns for Some in New Jersey
FDA: Electric Toothbrush May Cause Chipped Teeth and Choking
8 Tips to Help Kids Overcome Fear of Dentists
Kids' Cavities Could Be Symptoms of a Chronic Bacterial Disease
7 Super-Cool Dental Tools
Mercury in Cavity Fillings Deemed Safe
Save Your Child's Smile
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com