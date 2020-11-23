So far, pregnant women haven’t been included in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Will this affect the distribution of the vaccine to expectant parents? We spoke with experts to learn more.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. continues, and researchers have made significant progress in recent weeks. But as of now, pregnant people haven't been included in any clinical trials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are leaving it up to expectant parents—including pregnant health care workers—to decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated. We spoke with experts to learn everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people.

Why Aren't Pregnant Women Included in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials?

Before a COVID-19 vaccine is released to the public, it has to undergo strict testing through the FDA. The White House's Operation Warp Speed, which aimed to deliver 300 million vaccine doses by January 2021, helped researchers complete clinical trials in record time. The trials mainly included healthy adults without underlying health conditions, according to Christine Turley, M.D., pediatrics specialist and vice chair of research at Atrium Health Levine Children's. As of now, pregnant women have been completely excluded.

It’s actually the norm for expectant parents to be left out of clinical trials. “Pregnant women are a complex group of individuals to include in any research,” says Dr. Turley, adding that pregnancy itself is considered an “immunocompromised state.” Experts simply don’t understand the risks to the fetus, and they don’t want to put any lives in danger.

“Usually trials with [pregnant women] start later, after deemed safe in other groups,” explains Purvi Parikh, M.D., an allergist and immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network and co-investigator on the vaccine trials. “I hope as we get more safety data, pregnant women are included in trials.” In fact, Pfizer and Moderna may conduct formal trials with pregnant woman as early as the first quarter of 2021, says New York Magazine. Pfizer also reports that preliminary studies on pregnant animals have been promising.

What Are the Downsides to Excluding Pregnant Women?

While researchers are trying to keep pregnant people safe, many OB-GYNs are concerned about their exclusion from clinical trials. “Emerging data suggests that pregnant women are more likely to experience severe disease from COVID-19,” says Lorene Temming, M.D., Medical Director of Labor and Delivery, maternal-fetal medicine specialist, and Director of the Medical Student Clerkship program at Atrium Health.

Indeed, a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) studied COVID-19 symptoms in women aged 15-44 years. Researchers found that “intensive care unit admission, invasive ventilation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and death were more likely in pregnant women than in nonpregnant women,” according to the report. Dr. Temming adds that COVID-19 might also increase the chances of miscarriage, preterm birth, and pregnancy complications.

Given this information, it makes sense that pregnant women should have access to a vaccine ASAP. It could decrease the risk of dangerous complications, potentially saving the lives of mothers and their babies. That's why so many health care experts are pushing for the inclusion of pregnant people in the trials. Similarly, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) "recommends that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who meet criteria for vaccination based on ACIP-recommended priority groups," according to its website.

When Will a Vaccine Be Available for Pregnant Women?

Three vaccine drugmakers (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) were granted emergency use authorization from the FDA, and others may soon follow suit. Emergency use authorization makes the vaccine available to high-risk individuals, such as health care workers and the elderly. More testing and research will be done as the vaccines are distributed, and widespread community use could be right around the corner.

Many experts, including Dr. Turley and Dr. Parikh, are hopeful that most of the public will be eligible for a vaccine by the middle of 2021. It's possible that we'll have more data on vaccine use in pregnant women at this time.

"Hopefully, as we learn more, pregnant women can be included in trials," says Dr. Parikh. "But given the public health threat, we may have to recommend or vaccinate pregnant women without all of the data, since the benefits of the vaccine outweigh risks of infection."

The good news: About 20,000 pregnant women have already been vaccinated as of mid-February and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), says there have been "no red flags."

How to Protect Against COVID-19 in Pregnancy

Whether or not pregnant women decide to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, there are ways to limit exposure to the virus. Perhaps the best prevention method, says Dr. Temming, is creating a “bubble of protection” around expectant parents. This means that partners, family members, and other close contacts should be vaccinated, so if they’re ever exposed to the coronavirus, they have a smaller chance of transmitting it to the expectant parent.

Experts also stress the importance of other COVID-19 prevention methods: social distancing, wearing masks in public places, washing your hands, and avoiding unnecessary activities. "Make sure you are in the best health possible so that if you do get sick, your body and immune system is able to fight it," says Dr. Parikh. "This includes appropriate doctors visits, vitamins, getting other vaccines like the flu shot, and proper sleep and nutrition."

So, Should Pregnant People Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

While the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that pregnant women receive the vaccine, the CDC suggests pregnant people discuss with their health care provider to make an informed decision.

Some data has pointed to the benefits outweighing the potential risks of pregnant people getting the vaccine, especially because pregnant people are at a higher risk of developing severe complications from the coronavirus. On top of that, promising research is pointing to protective antibodies from the vaccine being passed from mother to fetus in the womb and to newborns through breast milk. In fact, as of March 15, at least one baby has been born with COVID antibodies after its mother received the vaccine during pregnancy.

"While pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe COVID-19, very little data are available to assess vaccine safety in pregnancy," said the World Health Organization in updated guidance. "Nevertheless, based on what we know about this kind of vaccine, we don't have any specific reason to believe there will be specific risks that would outweigh the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women."

Hopefully as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available and more testing is done, we'll have a lot more information about how it impacts pregnant people. For now, expectant parents must make the decision for themselves.