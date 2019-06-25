Kid Cough

How serious is your kid's cough? Learn how to identify the symptoms of chronic coughs, whooping cough, and more so you can provide the best treatment.

Is Putting Vicks VapoRub On Your Kid's Feet a Safe, Effective Cough Cure?

Rumor has it rubbing the mentholated ointment on the bottom of your child's feet can stop a cough. But just how safe is this (clever!) DIY cure? 
Croup Symptoms and Treatment

Inflammation of the vocal cords and windpipe are just two croup cough symptoms. Find out the cause—and best treatment—for this common respiratory illness. 
Bronchiolitis Symptoms and Treatment

Bronchiolitis is caused when a virus infects small tubes in the lungs. Learn how to spot the symptoms of bronchiolitis, which are similar to those of common colds, to prevent and treat it.
Toddler Cough: Causes, Treatment, and When to Worry

Don't assume your toddler's or kid’s cough is nothing more than a cold. Here are the common causes of toddler coughs, the best treatment options, and when you should worry.
7 Causes of Chronic Cough in Children

Could it be from a cold, asthma, or something else altogether? Our experts help you figure out potential causes of a persistent cough in children.
Can Agave Nectar Ease a Cough?

One pediatric study of natural remedies for Baby's cough looked at how agave nectar compared to honey and a placebo.
How to Decode Your Baby's Cough

Caring for a baby with a wet or dry cough? Listen for wheezing, hacking, or barking first, then read on to find out what's normal and when it's time to worry.
6 Types of Coughs in Children, Toddlers, and Babies

What does your child’s cough mean, and should you seek medical attention? We broke down six different types of coughs you should know.
Bronchitis

Are Parents Going Too Far With 'Infant Cocooning'?

Whooping Cough Epidemic Declared in California

Kids Often Overmedicated for the Common Cold

Vaccines Cleared--Again--in Autism Risk Debate

New Swine Flu Virus Infects Four Children

