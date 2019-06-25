Is Putting Vicks VapoRub On Your Kid's Feet a Safe, Effective Cough Cure?
Rumor has it rubbing the mentholated ointment on the bottom of your child's feet can stop a cough. But just how safe is this (clever!) DIY cure?Read More
Croup Symptoms and Treatment
Inflammation of the vocal cords and windpipe are just two croup cough symptoms. Find out the cause—and best treatment—for this common respiratory illness.Read More
Bronchiolitis Symptoms and Treatment
Bronchiolitis is caused when a virus infects small tubes in the lungs. Learn how to spot the symptoms of bronchiolitis, which are similar to those of common colds, to prevent and treat it.Read More
Toddler Cough: Causes, Treatment, and When to Worry
Don't assume your toddler's or kid’s cough is nothing more than a cold. Here are the common causes of toddler coughs, the best treatment options, and when you should worry.Read More
7 Causes of Chronic Cough in Children
Could it be from a cold, asthma, or something else altogether? Our experts help you figure out potential causes of a persistent cough in children.Read More
Can Agave Nectar Ease a Cough?
One pediatric study of natural remedies for Baby's cough looked at how agave nectar compared to honey and a placebo.Read More