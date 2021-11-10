Celebrate Your Kids' Vaccination Status and Protect It With These Cute Vaccine Card Holders

Since adults, teens, and kids 12 and older have been at this for several months, there are already many vaccine card holders available to buy from Amazon, Etsy, and the like. These are small plastic, fabric, or leather vessels that fit those delicate 4-inch by 3-inch paper cards. But you might not want just any old plastic sheath for your younger kids' cards. This is a momentous occasion, after all. Even if we're not necessarily about to let young, absent-minded children hold onto these valuable cards themselves, we can still recognize that these cards are for them with a bit of decorative flair. That has the added benefit of making sure you know which card is theirs and which is yours, too.