Celebrate Your Kids' Vaccination Status and Protect It With These Cute Vaccine Card Holders
We're finally looking forward to a world in which our kids will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. With that huge hurdle out of the way for kids ages 5 and up (and we see you, parents of younger ones; your time will come!), there's one minor detail we need to take care of next: protecting and keeping track of that tiny precious vaccine card. You want to be ready to show proof that your kids got their Fauci Ouchie. For that, we suggest picking up a very fun, but also practical, vaccine card holder.
Since adults, teens, and kids 12 and older have been at this for several months, there are already many vaccine card holders available to buy from Amazon, Etsy, and the like. These are small plastic, fabric, or leather vessels that fit those delicate 4-inch by 3-inch paper cards. But you might not want just any old plastic sheath for your younger kids' cards. This is a momentous occasion, after all. Even if we're not necessarily about to let young, absent-minded children hold onto these valuable cards themselves, we can still recognize that these cards are for them with a bit of decorative flair. That has the added benefit of making sure you know which card is theirs and which is yours, too.
For this purpose, we found faux leather vaccine card holders in bright colors from mask maker Vida and from some of the many vendors on Amazon. There are also cartoon and literary-themed accessories from the creative folks on Etsy. And in recognition of our favorite reason to get our kids vaxxed up—travel!—there are colorful passport holders that also have an extra pocket for vaccine cards.
Below are some of the cutest vaccine card holders out there that we think your kids will love.
Related Items
Colorful Card Sleeves
These vegan leather sleeves feature a plastic window and a clip, and they come in six dazzling colors. Pick up some of Vida's excellent KN95 or KF94 masks for kids while you're at it.
To buy: Vida Kids Vaccination Card Holder, $20; shopvida.com.
Classic Book Card Holder
Etsy creator Mugwump reclaims pages of beloved picture books like Curious George, The Snowy Day, and The Little Engine That Could, and turns them into adorable little wallets for vaccine cards.
To buy: Mugwump The Little Engine that Could Vaccine Card Holder, $11; etsy.com.
Plastic Card Protector
If you are an organized person and already have files and binders and travel wallets for all your family's important documents, good for you. This simple plastic cover could be all you need for your child's vaccine card.
To buy: Teskyer 5 Pack CDC Vaccination Card Protector (5-pack), $7.98; amazon.com.
Animal Print Card Holder
At last count, Deb's Days Designs offers 39 different fabric print options for its vaccine card holders/wallets. Whether your kid loves koalas, owls, pups, or kittens, we're betting there's one in here for them!
To buy: Deb's Days Designs Vaccine Card Holder, $5-$8; etsy.com.
Pokémon Card Holder
Those of us not fully immersed in Pokémon might not recognize this vinyl vaccine card holder as a Pokedex (an electronic encyclopedia of the little creatures), but we can all appreciate that it's very cool looking.
To buy: Natural One Crafts Cartoon Animal Tracking Journal Card Holder, $18; etsy.com.
Accio Antibodies Vaccine Card Holder
For copyright purposes, we won't mention the franchise that invented the summoning spell advertised on this card holder. But certain wizard-loving kids will get a kick out of it.
To buy: CQNC Handmade Items Summon Antibodies Vaccine Card Holder, $24; etsy.com.
Marbled Faux Leather Card Holder
These bifold card holders, which come in marbled pastels, black, and gray, have a charming sort of pretend fanciness to them.
To buy: Vandz Vaccine Card Holder, $6.99 (originally $7.99); amazon.com.
Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
Wow, we really can't wait until it's safe enough to take our kids all over the world. Buying a wallet that holds both a vaccine card and a passport feels like an important first step.
To buy: Tigari Passport and Vaccine Card Wallet, $9.49 with coupon (originally $9.99); amazon.com.