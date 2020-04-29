This App Launched a Routine Resource Page for Families Trying to Balance Work and Life at Home

The struggle is real right now, but these tips and tools will help make your day a little smoother.

To say that I'm Type A would be an understatement—I mean, even my lists have lists—but I learned very quickly that I'd have to relinquish all control after having my son 20 months ago. We call my, ahem, spirited toddler the king of the household, and we're all just trying to keep up. So when it comes to juggling work, laundry, a dog, cleaning what seems like all day long, cooking, a partner, and The King—let's not even talk about friends or, gasp, self-care right now—during a pandemic while living in New Jersey, the second most affected state in the U.S., I'll gladly take any help I can get.

Enter family organizer app Cozi, which now has a resource center to help you navigate this crazy time. Designed to manage busy family schedules and make life easier in general, it's nice to feel like you have control over something—anything—right now.

A recent poll of what Cozi users are doing during the COVID-19 outbreak found that parents are utilizing the app for scheduling housework and family activities, grocery and supply lists, and for finding new recipes to try. Many families reported that they're sticking to their schedules and daily routines in an effort to balance fun and work and keep a semblance of normal in their home.

But even if your schedule's gone completely out the window and you're more in survival mode—no judgment here, I've watched Trolls more times than I care to admit recently—and have more of a go-with-the-flow attitude, here are the resources worth checking out ASAP because, at the end of the day, the struggle is real for us all:

How to Plan in Uncertain Times : Creating a to-do list might add some structure to your day and help your whole family feel more accomplished. If you're feeling extra ambitious you can even create a hyper-organized daily schedule for everyone in the fam.

: Creating a to-do list might add some structure to your day and help your whole family feel more accomplished. If you're feeling extra ambitious you can even create a hyper-organized daily schedule for everyone in the fam. Emergency Kit Checklist : With recommendations straight from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this checklist will ensure your family's prepared no matter what.

: With recommendations straight from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this checklist will ensure your family's prepared no matter what. Non-Perishable Foods for Emergencies : From peanut butter to canned beans, Cozi's pulled together everything you should keep stocked in your pantry. And, yes, you can totally transform canned food into healthy, delicious meals.

: From peanut butter to canned beans, Cozi's pulled together everything you should keep stocked in your pantry. And, yes, you can totally transform canned food into healthy, delicious meals. Meal Planning : One of my favorite parts of Cozi is the ability to create meal plans right in the app, which is especially helpful now that food runs have become a little more planned out. Once you've picked your family's menu for the week you can add the ingredients you'll need right onto your grocery list which is—you guessed it—also in the app.

: One of my favorite parts of Cozi is the ability to create meal plans right in the app, which is especially helpful now that food runs have become a little more planned out. Once you've picked your family's menu for the week you can add the ingredients you'll need right onto your grocery list which is—you guessed it—also in the app. Spring Cleaning Checklist: I know, I know—the last thing you're thinking about on top of everything else is cleaning anything else, but this list actually feels like a doable way to check things off when you have a spare moment.

You've heard it before: We're all in this together. But it's true, and there are free resources out there to make each day a little bit easier for you and your family. Hang in there!