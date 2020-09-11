I Had Breast Cancer During the Pandemic

But while the likelihood of women under 40 being diagnosed with breast cancer in the next 10 years is low, it’s not zero, says Ginny Ehrlich, CEO of the breast and ovarian health group Bright Pink. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women under 40 and tends to be faster growing in younger women. It also often goes undetected for longer in women under 40, since they don’t generally get mammograms unless they have an increased risk. (If you have a family history of breast cancer, speak to your doctor about when to begin screenings.)