Get Face Masks for Kids and Teens for 50% Off With These Cyber Monday Deals
Maybe it feels weird to hunt for Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals on kids' face masks—because we thought we wouldn't have to keep buying masks after all this time, because what has become a basic health necessity should always be affordable, because we're just tired of this. But let's put this another way: We may as well get our children masks that are fun and comfortable, and we may as well save money while doing it.
While you're doing your online holiday gift shopping, no doubt you wind up picking up a few items for yourself from all the great Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales happening. Popular mask brands like Maskc, School Mask Pack, and Vida know this and are offering sales of up to 50 percent off. Kids' clothing and toy site Maisonette is also applying its sales to masks from favorite brands like Cubcoats. This is giving us the nudge to say it's a good time to restock on kids' face masks, be they highly protective disposable KN95s or KF94s or festive and reusable cloth masks.
With Omicron and future variants on the horizon, even given rising vaccination rates, public health experts say there will still be situations in which we'll need to wear face masks for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, we're trying to return to our old holiday travel habits, and this season has always coincided with cold and flu season. Adults and kids can protect themselves and others in crowded indoor spaces by wearing face masks.
Below are some of the best deals on face masks for kids and teens this week:
To buy: Maskc KN95 Masks for Kids (10-Pack), $19.80 with code CYBER (originally $36); shopmaskc.com.
To buy: Crayola Kids Cool Colors (5-pack, Small), $14.99 (originally $29.99); schoolmaskpack.com.
To buy: Kids Animal Prints (5-pack, Large), $19.99 (originally $39.99); schoolmaskpack.com.
To buy: Vida KN95 Masks for Kids (10-Pack), $28 (originally $35); shopvida.com.
To buy: Andy & Evan Navy Prints Youth Face Mask (4-Pack), $13.99 (originally $18.99); maisonette.com.
To buy: Cubcoats Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear Masks (2-pack), $4.55 (originally $13); maisonette.com.
To buy: Wwdoll KN95 Face Masks for Kids (50-pack), $44.81 with coupon (originally $59.74); amazon.com.
To buy: Dr. Puri New Micro-Dust Protection KF94 Face Mask (20-Pack), $24.29 with coupon (originally $26.99); amazon.com.
