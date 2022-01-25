6 At-Home COVID-19 Tests Approved for Kids and Adults

On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test

If the above tests feel too low-tech for you to trust them, you can try one of the tests that link up with an app to take you through the process and help you interpret your results. The test itself is similar to others, with the added assistance of a 15-second timer for your nasal swabbing. You rotate the swab five times in the tube, squeeze out the excess liquid, tap the tube to mix, and then pour three drops into the test cassette. You'll then set a timer on the app for 10 minutes, and per the instructions, you shouldn't leave the app (so no scrolling through TikTok). When the alarm rings, take a photo of the cassette, and the app will tell you the results. While the computerized accuracy to read those little lines is convenient, some may be wary of the amount of personal information the app requires before conducting the test.

To buy: On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test (2 tests), $23.99–$29.99; walmart.com, walgreens.com.