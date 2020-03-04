Flu

Flu (short for influenza) is a serious illness for kids that is preventable with an annual flu vaccine. Learn how to identify symptoms and administer treatment.

4 Things You Can Do to Make Your Flu Shot More Effective
With cold and flu season upon us, it is important to do what you can to prevent the spread. Here's how to get the most out of your flu shot.
Tamiflu and Kids: Everything Parents Need to Know
Tamiflu can decrease the severity of flu symptoms and shorten the illness by about 24 hours. Learn about who should take the antiviral medication, the potential side effects, and whether Tamiflu is safe for kids.
The Most Common Side Effects of the Flu Shot in Kids Are Mild—Here's What Parents Need to Know
The influenza shot can cause mild side effects in children and toddlers, but they shouldn't deter your family from getting vaccinated. Here's what experts have to say.
7 Flu Treatments for Kids at Home
Sometimes there's no escaping the seasonal flu—even if you received the vaccine. These tips from doctors and experts can make a bout with influenza more bearable.
Doctors Urge Families to Get Their Flu Shots as the Season Begins Earlier Than Usual
The holiday season also happens to be peak flu season, which is why doctors say you need your shot now. Here's the official scoop on just how long the flu shot lasts, and where to get vaccinated this season.
How to Prevent the Flu
These natural and effective flu prevention techniques can help your child avoid the highly contagious illness.
Video of Baby Breathing Is a Must-Watch Ahead of Flu Season
A viral video illustrates a baby girl named Luna's labored breathing, which was the result of a lung infection that can be caused by the flu. O'Brien is encouraging parents to be aware of this important sign that it may be time to get your L.O. to the hospital.
Flu Symptoms in Kids: What You Need to Know
Think your child is coming down with the flu? Check out the most common flu symptoms in kids, then learn about the available treatment options.
Pediatricians Encourage Parents to Get Their Kids the 2018 Flu Shot ASAP
Are We Headed for Another Round of the Flu?
FluMist Nasal Vaccine Will Be Back for the 2018-2019 Flu Season
Second-Grade Teacher Died a Week After Falling Ill With the Flu

Here's How to Tell If Your Child's Flu Has Become Dangerous

It's a scary thought, but this is what you need to know to be prepared.

This Is The Best Time for Your Family to Get the Flu Shot
Norovirus: How to (Really) Protect Your Family
Kristen Bell: Why My Kids Get the Flu Shot
How to Get Through Cold and Flu Season Without Getting Sick
AAP Issues New Flu Vaccine Guidelines, with One Big Change
Nasal Flu Mist Doesn't Protect Against the Flu, New Report Says
What? 'Man Flu' Might Be a Real Thing
Tia Mowry Wants Your Family to Stay Healthy This (and Every!) Flu Season
NYC Parents Rebelling Against Flu Shot Mandate for Preschoolers
The Flu Is Now an Epidemic, Says CDC
What You Should Be Worrying About (More Than Ebola)
5 Reasons to Get Family Flu Shots
Required Flu Vaccines May Be a Good Thing
CDC: Nasal Flu Spray Is More Effective for Young Kids
"Wanna Meet My Baby? Sure. Show Me Your Medical Records."
Tamiflu's Effectiveness Questioned in New Study
Well-Child Doctor's Visits Linked with Increased Flu Risk
Scary! Pregnant Woman with Flu Miscarries, Ends Up in ICU
Tamiflu for Kids Temporarily in Short Supply
Pregnant Nurse Claims She Was Fired for Refusing Flu Shot
Flu Shots Save Children's Lives, Study Finds
How Does the Government Shutdown Affect Kids?
Record Number of Kids Getting Flu Shots
Pediatricians: Now's the Time for Flu Shots
Flu During Pregnancy May Raise Baby's Bipolar Risk
