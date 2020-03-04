4 Things You Can Do to Make Your Flu Shot More Effective
With cold and flu season upon us, it is important to do what you can to prevent the spread. Here's how to get the most out of your flu shot.
Tamiflu and Kids: Everything Parents Need to Know
Tamiflu can decrease the severity of flu symptoms and shorten the illness by about 24 hours. Learn about who should take the antiviral medication, the potential side effects, and whether Tamiflu is safe for kids.
The Most Common Side Effects of the Flu Shot in Kids Are Mild—Here's What Parents Need to Know
The influenza shot can cause mild side effects in children and toddlers, but they shouldn't deter your family from getting vaccinated. Here's what experts have to say.
7 Flu Treatments for Kids at Home
Sometimes there's no escaping the seasonal flu—even if you received the vaccine. These tips from doctors and experts can make a bout with influenza more bearable.
Doctors Urge Families to Get Their Flu Shots as the Season Begins Earlier Than Usual
The holiday season also happens to be peak flu season, which is why doctors say you need your shot now. Here's the official scoop on just how long the flu shot lasts, and where to get vaccinated this season.
How to Prevent the Flu
These natural and effective flu prevention techniques can help your child avoid the highly contagious illness.