All-Natural Cold & Cough Remedies

Kids miss nearly 22 million school days each year due to colds. Though you can't protect your child from every virus she encounters, these healthy habits can increase her resistance.

Make sure she catches enough ZZZ's. If your child is tired all the time, her immune system may be too sluggish to fight off bad bugs. Unfortunately, a third of all kids don't get as much sleep as they should. Ideally, babies need up to 18 hours a day, toddlers and preschoolers need 12 to 14 hours, and grade-schoolers should get 10 to 11 hours. It's probably not practical for your child to wake up later, so if she's not hitting these numbers, make her bedtime earlier.