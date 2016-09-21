How to Get Through Cold and Flu Season Without Getting Sick

Baby, it’s cold season—and believe it or not, your kids could slide through it with nary a stuffed nose or sore throat. Just take a few simple steps, starting today.

Every winter, parents find themselves in a world of coughs, sneezes, and sniffles—and the COVID-19 pandemic has added even more stress to cold-and-flu season. Help your family stay healthy with these five tips and strategies from preventive medicine doctors.

1. Get a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine—preferably by the end of October. While it’s true that the flu shot isn’t 100 percent effective, recent studies show that getting one can slash a person’s risk of contracting the potentially debilitating illness by about 50 to 60 percent. Getting the flu shot can also make your symptoms milder if you do contract the flu. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, since fewer flu-related complications leaves hospitals open for coronavirus patients.

2. Wash everyone's hands—a lot.

A study conducted on schoolkids in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, found that scheduling at least four hand-washing breaks a day reduced the average student’s number of sick days. It worked especially well for stomach bugs, cutting the risk of absences due to illnesses like diarrhea by more than half. Lathering up with soap and water (any temperature is fine—research suggests warm doesn’t work any better than cold), and then scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, is the best way to get rid of germs, according to the CDC. Second-best: applying a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

3. Stick to bedtimes (you too!).

Sleep is a cornerstone of a healthy immune system. And the best way for your family to get the sleep they need is setting a bedtime and sticking to it consistently, says Parents advisor Judith Owens, M.D., director of the Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders at Boston Children’s Hospital. “There’s a fair amount of evidence to suggest that the key is not just getting the right amount of sleep but also keeping your schedule consistent,” she says. It’s fine to stay up and sleep in by a half hour on the weekends, but if bedtime or wake time shift more than about an hour, that can interfere with circadian rhythms.

Just how important is sleep? One study published in the September 2009 issue of the journal Sleep found that those who logged six hours or less each night were four times as likely to catch a cold after exposure. Children need even more rest— anywhere from eight to 14 hours a night, depending on a kid’s age.

4. Tweak your diet.

Obesity goes hand-in-hand with chronic inflammation, in which certain immune chemicals are constantly increased in the body instead of only when needed to fight off infection. This state of constant low-grade alert can make the immune system less effective overall, says Melina Jampolis, M.D., a physician nutrition specialist and author of The Doctor on Demand Diet. But eating more fiber—found in fresh fruit, veggies, and grains— can help reduce inflammation in the body, and that in turn allows your immune system to function better, she says.

Cutting back on sugar may help too: “Sugar causes insulin levels to spike, and high insulin increases inflammation,” says John Stracks, M.D., assistant clinical professor of family and community medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. Sticking to a healthy diet might even make your flu shot work better: Research in the International Journal of Obesity suggests that obese people have a decreased immune response to the flu vaccine compared with those who aren’t obese.

5. Take the right supplements.

Some experts recommend giving kids is vitamin D (found in many children’s multivitamins), vitamin C (the best sources are certain fruits and vegetables, including oranges, grapefruit, bell peppers, and kale), and a probiotic, says Dr. Jampolis.

Evidence is growing for the importance of vitamin D in fighting colds and flu; since it’s difficult to get enough from food and sunlight can cause skin cancer, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all kids take at least 400 IU of vitamin D a day, beginning in infancy. The official recommended dose for adults is 600 to 800 IU per day, but many experts recommend taking even more.

Vitamin C has long been touted as a cold-and-flu fighter, especially if you are deficient in it. For the rest of us, vitamin C isn’t a magic bullet, but it doesn’t cost much and cold-prevention trials seem to suggest some benefit, says integrative-medicine specialist Tieraona Low Dog, M.D., fellowship director for the Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine in La Jolla, California. If you can’t get it from your diet, she recommends 200mg of vitamin C twice a day for adults during cold-and-flu season; ask your pediatrician for the right dose for your kids. (Kids who are deficient may be prescribed 100 to 300 milligrams daily for two weeks; all other children need much less—typically between 15 and 75 milligrams daily.)