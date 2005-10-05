Colds: The Basics

The typical child catches five or six colds a year. Most colds last about a week to 10 days. Coughs may linger for a couple of weeks.

CausesColds are triggered by a variety of viruses. In fact, more than 200 viruses, all highly contagious, are suspected of triggering the combination of symptoms -- achiness, congestion, coughing and sniffles -- that define a cold. An infected person may cough or sneeze the germs into the air for another person to inhale, but most cold germs are spread by hand contact with items that an infected person has touched.