Why it's not true: The viruses contained in flu shots have been killed (the pros say they been "inactivated"), which means they really can't cause infection. Getting a flu shot may cause symptoms that feel like the flu, though, admits Susan Coffin, M.D., medical director of infection prevention and control at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Most often, people misattribute the achy side effect that can sometimes follow the flu shot with the onset of the flu itself," she says. "There are also so many other respiratory viruses floating around out there that you could catch one after you get the flu vaccine, and it may seem as though the shot caused it. It hasn't."

Unlike the flu shot, the nasal spray flu vaccine (Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine, or LAIV, also known as FluMist) does contain live viruses. The viruses are weakened, though, and shouldn't cause the flu, Dr. Coffin says. Mild reactions from the nasal spray flu vaccine may include a runny nose, nasal congestion or cough, chills, tiredness and weakness, sore throat, and headache. These side effects are mild and clear up quickly, especially compared with the symptoms of the flu, she says.