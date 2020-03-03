Cold & Flu

Cold and flu symptoms in children include sneezing, runny nose, and fever. Learn the best cold and flu treatments and remedies to soothe your sick kid.

Is It RSV or a Cold? An Age-By-Age Symptom Guide

When the sniffles and coughing begin, how can you tell if it's RSV? Experts break down the most common RSV symptoms in kids, toddlers, babies, and even adults so you can keep your family safe.
My Child Has the Flu—Now What?

Sometimes there’s no escaping it—even if you all got the shot. Arm yourself with this advice from doctors and experts.
I'm a Dad and a Pediatrician: Here's When I Worry About a Cold

You don’t want your coughing, sniffling kid to suffer unnecessarily when antibiotics might clear things up, but you’d also rather avoid going to the doctor if they can't help. As a pediatrician and father of five, I can help you figure this out.
Doctors Urge Families to Get Their Flu Shots as the Season Begins Earlier Than Usual

The holiday season also happens to be peak flu season, which is why doctors say you need your shot now. Here's the official scoop on just how long the flu shot lasts, and where to get vaccinated this season.
Stress Relief Advice for Moms During Flu Season

If the all-caps notices from daycare stress you out every flu season, you're not alone. Here's how to calm your nerves and quiet your mind so you can focus on caring for your kids.
The 2019-2020 Flu Season: Everything You Need to Know

The nation’s leading experts gave us the inside scoop on what to expect and how to stay healthy during the 2019-2020 flu season.
9 Natural Toddler Cough Remedies

It's miserable to watch your toddler suffer through sickness. Help her feel better with these home remedies for cough and cold.
12 Cold and Flu Myths

What you need to know to keep your family happy and healthy throughout flu season.
7 Ways to Boost Your Child's Immunity

Cold Complications

Here's How to Tell If Your Child's Flu Has Become Dangerous

Rotavirus and Stomach Flu: Everything You Need to Know

How to Prevent the Flu

These natural and effective flu prevention techniques can help your child avoid the highly contagious illness.

FluMist Nasal Vaccine Will Be Back for the 2018-2019 Flu Season

Second-Grade Teacher Died a Week After Falling Ill With the Flu

Flu Epidemic Is Only Getting Worse, Especially Among Kids, Says the CDC

E.R. Nurse's Funny Viral Rant About the Flu Is a Must-Watch

Mom Is Warning Parents That Hives Can Be a Surprising Flu Symptom

Mom Who Was Caring for Her Sick Children Dies of Flu Complications

This Is The Best Time for Your Family to Get the Flu Shot

4 Skills to Teach Your Kid Before Cold and Flu Season

Is Your Child Really Sick? 6 Signs Your Kid Could Be Faking It (and How to Tell!)

How Do You Decide How Sick Is Too Sick for School?

5 Foods to Fight Kids' Colds & Flu

How to Get Through Cold and Flu Season Without Getting Sick

The Dos and Don'ts of Fighting a Fever

Health Update: How to Soothe Kids' Colds Without Meds

How to Give Nasal Saline Drops

How to Administer Nasal Spray

How to Keep Kids Healthy in School

Stay Healthy All Winter

Is My Kid Contagious?

Sinus Infection Symptoms and Treatment

Ways to Prevent Infections This Winter

Five Reasons to Get Family Flu Shots

6 Types of Coughs in Children, Toddlers, and Babies

6 Secrets of Kids Who Rarely Get Sick

The Truth About the Flu Vaccine

