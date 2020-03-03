Cold & Flu

Is It RSV or a Cold? An Age-By-Age Symptom Guide
When the sniffles and coughing begin, how can you tell if it's RSV? Experts break down the most common RSV symptoms in kids, toddlers, babies, and even adults so you can keep your family safe.Read More
My Child Has the Flu—Now What?
Sometimes there’s no escaping it—even if you all got the shot. Arm yourself with this advice from doctors and experts.Read More
I'm a Dad and a Pediatrician: Here's When I Worry About a Cold
You don’t want your coughing, sniffling kid to suffer unnecessarily when antibiotics might clear things up, but you’d also rather avoid going to the doctor if they can't help. As a pediatrician and father of five, I can help you figure this out.Read More
Doctors Urge Families to Get Their Flu Shots as the Season Begins Earlier Than Usual
The holiday season also happens to be peak flu season, which is why doctors say you need your shot now. Here's the official scoop on just how long the flu shot lasts, and where to get vaccinated this season.Read More
Stress Relief Advice for Moms During Flu Season
If the all-caps notices from daycare stress you out every flu season, you're not alone. Here's how to calm your nerves and quiet your mind so you can focus on caring for your kids.Read More
The 2019-2020 Flu Season: Everything You Need to Know
The nation’s leading experts gave us the inside scoop on what to expect and how to stay healthy during the 2019-2020 flu season.Read More