Ultimate Guide to Bug Repellent for Kids

Once you've chosen a bug repellent, it's important that you use it properly. Apply product only to exposed skin. Avoid hands, eyes, cuts, or irritations. You might want to put it on your hands first, then rub it on your child so you don't use too much. Wash the repellent off when your child is done being outside.

Don't let bugs stop you from being outside this summer. Here are some things to remember when applying bug repellent:

• Always follow the instructions for application of bug repellent.

• Most repellents do not protect against stinging bugs such as wasps, bees, or fire ants.

• Kids shouldn't apply bug repellent themselves.

• Wash your hands after application.

• Don't spray repellent inside or near food.