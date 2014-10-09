Ultimate Guide to Bug Repellent for Kids
Preventing Bites
Pesky bugs can ruin a family picnic, hike, or trip to the park. Beat the bugs and make sure your kids are safe from bug bites with kid-safe bug repellent. We'll tell you what to look for and what to avoid when choosing bug repellent and let you know how to apply the lotion or spray for the best results.
Facts About Deet
The American Academy of Pediatrics says that insect repellents containing deet are safe for children as young as 2 months. Bug repellents with deet come in varying strengths -- some contain up to 30-percent deet. A higher concentration of deet doesn't mean a product is stronger, only that it lasts longer.
Facts About Picaridin
Picaridin is an odorless synthetic ingredient found in some bug repellents. It is relatively new in the United States but has been used in Europe for more than 10 years. It is similar to deet and provides long-lasting protection against bugs. Products with Picaridin can be used on babies as young as 2 months.
Natural Bug Repellents
Although deet is safe for use on children, many parents prefer to use bug repellents that are deet-free. Natural repellents are made with plant oils such as citronella, lemongrass, peppermint, and cedarwood. They generally need to be reapplied more often than products containing deet.
Natural Ways to Avoid Bites
Using bug repellent is one way to prevent itchy bug bites, but there are several other ways to avoid pesky bugs. Have your kids wear loose-fitting, long-sleeve clothing in muted colors. Wear socks and shoes instead of sandals. Stay inside early in the morning and at dusk when bugs are the worst. Don't use scented lotions that can attract bugs.
Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repellent
Keep your patio open for play once the sun goes down with the Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repellent. “It releases an EPA regulated repellent that disorients mosquitoes and is based on a natural repellent produced by chrysanthemums,” says John Hainze, Ph.D., an entomologist in Seattle who conducted research on the product. “It’s been shown to clear the air within a 110-square-foot area, even when there are a lot of biting mosquitoes.” The scent-free portable device is smaller than a soda can and lasts for at least six hours on a single charge.
—Emily Elveru
Bug Repellent Safety Tips
Lotions that combine bug repellent and sunscreen might sound like a good idea, but they aren't. The reason is that sunscreen needs to be reapplied every few hours, but you shouldn't expose your children to that much bug repellent. Take the time to apply each product separately unless you know you will only be outside for a few hours.
Applying Bug Repellent
Once you've chosen a bug repellent, it's important that you use it properly. Apply product only to exposed skin. Avoid hands, eyes, cuts, or irritations. You might want to put it on your hands first, then rub it on your child so you don't use too much. Wash the repellent off when your child is done being outside.
Don't let bugs stop you from being outside this summer. Here are some things to remember when applying bug repellent:
• Always follow the instructions for application of bug repellent.
• Most repellents do not protect against stinging bugs such as wasps, bees, or fire ants.
• Kids shouldn't apply bug repellent themselves.
• Wash your hands after application.
• Don't spray repellent inside or near food.
Baby Care Basics: How to Treat Bug Bites
Was your child bitten? Find out the best way to treat the bug bite and soothe away the itch.
Bite Blocker
The American Academy of Pediatrics says Bite Blocker herbal lotion is a safe, natural bug repellent for kids and women who are pregnant. It is made with natural ingredients and has a protection time of 90-120 minutes. It is safe for children as young as two months. It repels mosquitoes, black flies, and ticks.
Repel Lemon Eucalyptus
This natural bug repellent offers long-lasting protection for four to six hours, which is similar to projections found in products containing 25-percent deet. It protects against mosquitoes, gnats, and ticks. It is not recommended for use on children under 3 years old and can be applied only twice daily.
Cutter Advanced Insect Repellent
The key ingredient in Cutter Advanced is Picaridin, which is similar to deet. Cutter Advanced is effective for up to two and a half hours and can be applied up to three times daily. Its odorless, nonsticky formula makes it a great choice for kids. It is safe for use on babies as young as 2 months.
EcoSmart Organic Insect Repellent
This natural and organic insect repellent is safe for kids and the environment. The key ingredient is peppermint oil -- so it smells good -- along with other organic plant oils. Spray it directly on skin to keep mosquitoes, gnats, and ticks away.
Insect Repellent Wristband
The last thing squirmy kids want to do is hold still to apply bug repellent before they go out to play. Skip the spray or lotion and try a bracelet or anklet. The bands are deet-free and contain citronella, lemongrass, and geranium oils. They are effective for up to 100 hours if stored properly.
Avon Skin So Soft Bug Guard Plus Picaridin
Protect your kids from bugs and bites for up to eight hours with this Skin So Soft spray from Avon. It repels mosquitoes, gnats, no-see-ums, and flies. It is also available in wipes for easy application on the go.
OFF! FamilyCare Insect Repellent
The best part about this bug repellent -- aside from the fact that it really does keep the bugs at bay -- is its sweet tropical scent. It contains 4.75-percent deet and repels mosquitoes, gnats, and no-see-ums for up to two hours. Spray it on exposed skin and clothing for the best results.
Buzz Away Extreme Towelettes
These mini wipes are perfect for on-the-go families. Stash them in a diaper bag, in the car, or on your keychain for easy access when you're away from home. They are all-natural, deet-free, and have a nice scent.
