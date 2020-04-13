Bangkok's Baby Face Shields Are the Cutest Coronavirus Protection Method on the Planet Right Now

Image zoom LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images

From DIY cloth face coverings to medical-grade masks, families and health care workers around the world are all donning protective gear to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Now even newborns are getting special gear to keep them from coming into contact with COVID-19.

Tiny little mouths, faces, and lungs mean smaller airways, so doctors warn that babies should not wear face masks. But Bangkok's Praram 9 hospital came up with a clever solution: They are putting miniature face shields on some of their newborn babies born during the coronavirus crisis, in order to protect them from potential coughs or sneezes during their journey from the hospital to their homes.

The shields aren't meant for home use, but for Thai families taking their new babies home via taxis or public transit, the shields could prevent dangerous droplets of coronavirus from reaching their little faces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all family members older than age 2 wear a face mask in public in order to prevent the spread of the virus. You can make an easy version of the mask at home with just a cotton t-shirt.

And since we all know not touching our faces is mission-critical during these times, the babies are snuggly swaddled for no risk of hand contamination—if only there was such a cozy version of this method for big kids (and adults too)!