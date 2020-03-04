Autism and Vaccines

Expert Q+A: Is There a Link Between Vaccines and Autism?

Vaccines. Autism. Controversy. As a new parent (or parent-to-be), it's hard not to hear the great debate in parenting circles these days--do vaccines cause autism? If not, what causes autism? Why is it on the rise? This special excerpt from Baby 411 answers these questions and more, with advice from Dr. Ari Brown, pediatrician, parent and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.