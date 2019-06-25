Autism Symptoms & Diagnoses

Spot the signs of autism (symptoms can include lack of affection and inability to say words) and make sure to talk to your child's pediatrician for a proper diagnosis.

Most Recent

A Hearing Test Could Help Detect Autism at Birth

A Hearing Test Could Help Detect Autism at Birth

A new study finds an in-depth hearing test could help doctors and parents know right away if a child is at greater risk for autism.
Read More
U.S. Parents Rate Their Kids' Autism Symptoms More Severely Than Other Countries

U.S. Parents Rate Their Kids' Autism Symptoms More Severely Than Other Countries

Culture may play a role in the degree to which certain ASD behaviors are perceived as problematic, says a new study that includes multiple countries.
Read More
We May Be Able to Diagnose Autism Before Age 1

We May Be Able to Diagnose Autism Before Age 1

Researchers say a new test may be able to predict an autism diagnosis before a child's first birthday.
Read More
Could an iPad Game Diagnose Autism in Kids?

Could an iPad Game Diagnose Autism in Kids?

New research points to yes!
Read More
Pregnancy Timing and Autism Risk: One Mom's Thoughts on a New Study

Pregnancy Timing and Autism Risk: One Mom's Thoughts on a New Study

Sometimes I come across a study on autism—like this one—that doesn't seem to add much to the conversation and seems only to cause more confusion or fear.
Read More
Universal Autism Screening: Why I Believe It's Absolutely Necessary

Universal Autism Screening: Why I Believe It's Absolutely Necessary

Read More

More Autism Symptoms & Diagnoses

The ABCs of Asperger's Syndrome: An A-to-Z Guide to Understanding the Symptoms of Asperger's

The ABCs of Asperger's Syndrome: An A-to-Z Guide to Understanding the Symptoms of Asperger's

One woman and her grandson use the alphabet to explain personal perspectives on this mild form of autism.
Read More
Understanding Autism

Understanding Autism

With a rise in diagnosed cases and a sea of conflicting information, autism is a condition that leaves many parents terrified. Yet affected families have every reason to be hopeful about the future.
Read More
Early Autism Diagnosis: What Parents Need to Know

Early Autism Diagnosis: What Parents Need to Know

Read More
Autism Facts for Parents

Autism Facts for Parents

Read More
How to Handle Your Child's Autism Diagnosis

How to Handle Your Child's Autism Diagnosis

Read More
Pizza Changed the Way I Understood My Son's Autism

Pizza Changed the Way I Understood My Son's Autism

Read More

Teen With Asperger's Gets Over 32,000 #OdinBirthday Wishes

All Autism Symptoms & Diagnoses

Docs: Autism Starts in the 2nd Trimester of Pregnancy

Docs: Autism Starts in the 2nd Trimester of Pregnancy

Read More
Dealing with the Diagnosis

Dealing with the Diagnosis

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com