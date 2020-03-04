Autism Resources

If your child has just been diagnosed along the autism spectrum, find the autism resources and tool kits to give your family support.

Parents Try Bleach Therapy to 'Cure' Their Children's Autism & Experts Say it's Extremely Harmful
There is no known cure for autism and experts advise parents to only follow treatment plans backed by science and medical experts.
What Sesame Street's Julia Wants Your Kids to Know About Autism
Find out how the story behind Sesame Street's first muppet with autism is getting even more special this National Autism Awareness Month.
'Sesame Street' Masterfully Tackles the Subject of Autism in First Episode With New Character Julia
Julia is different, and wonderful, and so much more in her first appearance on Sesame Street.
New App Helps Kids with Special Needs Express Themselves via Emojis
Emojability is a free app made especially for kids with speicial needs.
Sesame Street Introduces New Muppet With Autism
Due to popular demand, family-fav show Sesame Street has added an adorable new member of the gang, who happens to have autism.
Sensory-Friendly Events for Autism Awareness Month
Many businesses have exciting sensory-friendly events planned for April, during Autism Acceptance/Awareness Month.
Chuck E. Cheese Offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays for Kids with Autism and Other Special Needs
Chuck E. Cheese is now offering a sensory-friendly play experience one Sunday a month in select locations.
What Happens When Kids With Sensory Processing Disorder Grow Up?
A new book focuses on how "out of sync" teens and young adults—and their caregivers—can cope with Sensory Processing Disorder.
Tips for Teaching Kids with Autism to Swim and How to Find Lessons Near You
What Is It Like to Have a Grown Child with Autism?
How an Amazing Nonprofit Is Helping Refugee Families Affected by Autism
Why Kids with Autism Stim—Helpful Advice from an Autistic Adult

How One Mom Started an Autism School—and How You Can, Too

Tricia Hasbrook founded Victory Academy to give her son AJ, who has autism, a better, more integrated learning experience. Here, she offers tips for others who want to start their own school for students on the spectrum.

The Mocha Autism Network: Empowering Minority Communities With Autism Support
Swimming Beyond Autism: One Team's Impressive Journey Captured on Film
Wanted at Microsoft: Future Employees With Autism
Why This Dad Is Painting His Nails Blue for Autism
Could a Certain Gene Be Causing Severe Autism in Females?
Teen With Asperger's Gets Over 32,000 #OdinBirthday Wishes
Study Confirms Difference in the Brains of People With Autism
IVF Connected to a Higher Risk for Autism
Pizza Changed the Way I Understood My Son's Autism
Could a Blood Test Determine Autism One Day?
Why This "Twilight" Actress Is Speaking Out for Autism
Teen Girl With Autism Sings Incredible Duet With Weird Al Yankovic
Send Birthday Wishes to a Boy With Autism
New Study Connects BPA and Autism
Stan Lee's Incredible Gift to a Kid With Autism
40+ Strangers Surprise a Birthday Boy With Autism
Autism Speaks Clarifies Its Policy on Vaccines
Siblings DO NOT Share the Same Autism Genes
Teen With Autism Gets the BEST Birthday Surprise Ever
New Study Reveals Autism Linked to Network of Genes
Is There a Link Between Iron Deficiency in Pregnancy and Autism?
Could Autism Symptoms in Babies Be Reversed? A Small Study Offers Hope
New Study Reveals Kids With Autism Have Too Many Synapses
1 in 68 Children Has Autism, CDC Reports
Travel Tips for Children With Autism
