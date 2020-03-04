Parenting Autism Stories

Raising a child with autism has many daily challenges. Read stories from real moms and dads about parenting children with autism.

Most Recent

Parents 'Blindsided' by Teacher Giving Their Son with Autism the 'Most Annoying Male' Award
Bailly Preparatory Academy has taken disciplinary action against the special education teacher involved.
I Haven't Told My Closest Friends About My Son's Autism Diagnosis, Here's Why
How could I say, "Yes, I'm well-versed in the IEP process," without it derailing what was meant to be a carefree evening? Would I be able to adequately explain that although we'd been friends for almost a half-dozen years, I'd never told her my son has autism?
I Learned to Forgive Myself For Not Realizing My Son Has Autism
For years, I was sure it was my fault. As a teacher for children with special needs, I should have realized my son had autism. But I finally let go of my guilt.
One Sister's Heartfelt Message About Her 3 Brothers With Autism Goes Viral for the Best Reason
Ali's viral Facebook post about her beloved Michael, Anthony, and Luke packs a powerful message about the ASD community.
This Film About an All-Autistic Swim Team Is Worth Diving Into
Mark your calendars and be sure to watch this excellent documentary about a swim team whose members are all on the autism spectrum.
How a Playground High-Five Changed My Outlook on My Son's Autism
This mom-of-two, including a nonverbal 4-year-old with autism, recounts how taking her sons to the playground makes her realize just how blessed she really is.
More Parenting Autism Stories

You Have to See the Sweet Bond Between This Boy With Autism and His Deaf Dog
Six-year-old Connor, who is non-verbal, and Ellie the boxer, who is deaf and responds to sign language, are a match made in heaven.
This Hairdresser's Kindness Toward a Boy with Autism Is Winning the Internet
A hairdresser's act of kindness highlights why it's important to meet kids with autism on their level.
Sign Up for Sensory-Friendly Santa Time at a Mall Near You
This 8-Year-Old Boy With Autism Will Blow Your Mind With His "Thriller" Dance
Bravo! Toys "R" Us Stores Offering Quiet Shopping Hours for Kids with Autism
This 6-Year-Old's Letter Defending Her Brother With Autism Is Winning the Internet

All the Feels: See This Mom's Heartwarming Post about Her Son's New Autism Service Dog

We love this post about how the long-awaited arrival of a service dog filled a mom with hope for her son's future.

All Parenting Autism Stories

Lessons From the Year We Didn't Have Support for My Autistic Son
How a Simple Change Makes Stores Better for Special Needs Shoppers
What Autism Acceptance Looks Like: 21 Autistic Kids From Around the World
What Is It Like to Have a Grown Child with Autism?
Is ABA Therapy the Best Choice for Kids with Autism?
Why Kids with Autism Stim—Helpful Advice from an Autistic Adult
One Mom's Quest to Build a Brighter Future for Those with Autism
Kids with Special Needs Have Tough Days—Here's How You Can Help
Should We Say 'with Autism' or 'Autistic'? Here's Why It Matters
My Son Has Autism—Here's Why I Hope
My Neighbor's Kind Gesture Restored My Faith in Autism Acceptance
Stop Calling Kids with Autism "High" or "Low" Functioning
Love This! Kids with Autism Have a LOT to Say
Let's Expect Tolerance—But Make Sure Our Kids Do No Harm
Autism, Meltdowns, and the Unexpected Kindness of Strangers in a Supermarket
What Autism Looks Like: Amazing Kids on the Autism Spectrum
A Day in the Life: Raising a Child with Autism
3 Little Words: An Autistic Son's Gift
Autism: "Don't Ignore My Son!"
What It's Really Like To Raise a Child with Autism
