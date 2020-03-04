Parenting Autism Stories

Parents 'Blindsided' by Teacher Giving Their Son with Autism the 'Most Annoying Male' Award
Bailly Preparatory Academy has taken disciplinary action against the special education teacher involved.
I Haven't Told My Closest Friends About My Son's Autism Diagnosis, Here's Why
How could I say, "Yes, I'm well-versed in the IEP process," without it derailing what was meant to be a carefree evening? Would I be able to adequately explain that although we'd been friends for almost a half-dozen years, I'd never told her my son has autism?
I Learned to Forgive Myself For Not Realizing My Son Has Autism
For years, I was sure it was my fault. As a teacher for children with special needs, I should have realized my son had autism. But I finally let go of my guilt.
One Sister's Heartfelt Message About Her 3 Brothers With Autism Goes Viral for the Best Reason
Ali's viral Facebook post about her beloved Michael, Anthony, and Luke packs a powerful message about the ASD community.
This Film About an All-Autistic Swim Team Is Worth Diving Into
Mark your calendars and be sure to watch this excellent documentary about a swim team whose members are all on the autism spectrum.
How a Playground High-Five Changed My Outlook on My Son's Autism
This mom-of-two, including a nonverbal 4-year-old with autism, recounts how taking her sons to the playground makes her realize just how blessed she really is.