Autism

According to the CDC, 1 in 88 kids in America now have autism. Learn how to recognize the signs of autism, what it means to have a child who is on the spectrum, and more.

Most Recent

How Parenting a Child With Autism Can Affect Your Friendships

As a psychiatrist, I treat children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and know how much their parents struggle with adult friendships. Here's why that needs to change.
Parents Try Bleach Therapy to 'Cure' Their Children's Autism & Experts Say it's Extremely Harmful

There is no known cure for autism and experts advise parents to only follow treatment plans backed by science and medical experts.
CBD Oil and Autism: What Parents Need to Know

CBD oil is becoming an increasingly popular treatment option for a variety of health conditions – including autism. But is CBD oil a safe autism treatment for kids?
Can Stress During Pregnancy Cause Autism?

You might want to take a few deep breaths before you read this.
What Sesame Street's Julia Wants Your Kids to Know About Autism

Find out how the story behind Sesame Street's first muppet with autism is getting even more special this National Autism Awareness Month.
How to Tell Kids About Autism

"I decided that I could either let her sit and cry and feel terrible, or I could tell her why this was happening." One mom shares her story of telling her child she had autism.
More Autism

What Causes Autism: 6 Facts You Need to Know

There are lots of frightening rumors about what causes autism, a mysterious brain disorder, in children. We asked leading experts across the country to get you answers.
Autism Signs: Your Month-by-Month Guide

Researchers now believe you can pick up signs of autism in a baby just under 4 months of age. Here are some signs that may indicate your baby should have a developmental evaluation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The ABCs of Asperger's Syndrome: An A-to-Z Guide to Understanding the Symptoms of Asperger's

I Haven't Told My Closest Friends About My Son's Autism Diagnosis, Here's Why

How could I say, "Yes, I'm well-versed in the IEP process," without it derailing what was meant to be a carefree evening? Would I be able to adequately explain that although we'd been friends for almost a half-dozen years, I'd never told her my son has autism?

All Autism

Can Folic Acid Prevent Autism?

Do Special Diets Help Kids With Autism?

New Study Finds What We Know About Girls With Autism May Be Wrong

How a Playground High-Five Changed My Outlook on My Son's Autism

Mom's Vitamin D Levels During Pregnancy May Affect Autism Risk

Meet the Mom Behind the New Sensory-Friendly Checkout Line

Why This Photo of a Shoe Salesman Helping a Boy with Autism Is Going Viral

The Sweet Reason This Mom Received 163 Identical Shirts from Strangers Around the World

Dollywood Is the First Theme Park in the World with a Calming Room for Kids with Autism

How We Make Fourth of July Work for Our Family

British Drama ‘The A Word’ Shines Light on Family Living With Autism

15 Tips for Moving When Your Child Has Autism

Why This Store Clerk Is the Everyday Hero Special Needs Families Dream Of

Children with Autism Learn New Words Just Like Other Kids, With One Small Difference

Swoon! Channing Tatum Could Not Be Sweeter in This Interview With an Autistic Reporter

How a Cheap Trick Rocker's Music Is Helping Kids With Autism

What It's Like to Be the Twin With Autism

6 Important Lessons Autistic People Have Taught Me

Inspiring Girls Show They're Not Defined by Their Disabilities in Miss Unstoppable Pageant

We Can All Relate to This 10-Year-Old's Poem About Life With Autism

10 Things You Need to Know About Autism

THIS Can Make All the Difference for Parents of Autistic Kids

Want to Know What It's Like to Have Autism? Watch This Video

See This Non-Verbal Autistic Girl Tell Her Mother What She Prays For

What Autism Acceptance Looks Like: 21 Autistic Kids From Around the World

