Asthma Treatment Tips and Home Remedies
Mom and pediatrician Ann Chen Wu, M.D. shares her top tips for keeping young kids with asthma safe, healthy, and comfortable.
5 Signs of Asthma in Kids
Asthma is the most common chronic illness of childhood, but recognizing this breathing problem isn’t always intuitive.
Recall Alert: Almost 600,000 Asthma Inhalers Have Been Recalled Due to Defect
GlaxoSmithKlein has issued a recall of three batches of albuterol inhalers due to a potential defect.
Reducing Home Allergens May Replace Asthma Meds, Which Many Kids Are Misusing
Two new studies look at the causes of asthma, and how to reduce the need for medication, which many kids may be misusing anyway!
Keep Smooching! Seeing Parents' PDA Might Be Good for Kids' Health
New research shows kids experience health benefits from witnessing affection between their parents.
Guess What? Air Pollution Is Still Bad for Kids' Lungs
A new study finds even lower air pollution emissions still have significant effects on kids' lungs.