Asthma

If your child suffers from asthma, learn the asthma signs, symptoms, and treatments for the best action plan.

Asthma Treatment Tips and Home Remedies
Mom and pediatrician Ann Chen Wu, M.D. shares her top tips for keeping young kids with asthma safe, healthy, and comfortable.
5 Signs of Asthma in Kids
Asthma is the most common chronic illness of childhood, but recognizing this breathing problem isn’t always intuitive.
Recall Alert: Almost 600,000 Asthma Inhalers Have Been Recalled Due to Defect
GlaxoSmithKlein has issued a recall of three batches of albuterol inhalers due to a potential defect.
Reducing Home Allergens May Replace Asthma Meds, Which Many Kids Are Misusing
Two new studies look at the causes of asthma, and how to reduce the need for medication, which many kids may be misusing anyway!
Keep Smooching! Seeing Parents' PDA Might Be Good for Kids' Health
New research shows kids experience health benefits from witnessing affection between their parents.
Guess What? Air Pollution Is Still Bad for Kids' Lungs
A new study finds even lower air pollution emissions still have significant effects on kids' lungs.
Taking Vitamin D While Pregnant May Not Lower Baby's Risk of Asthma
New studies show vitamin D does not lower the odds for asthma in babies, contrary to previous belief.
Childhood Asthma on the Decline, But Not Among Poor and Minorities
New data on asthma rates is both encouraging and troubling.
Childhood Allergies, Asthma May Mean Heart Problems Later in Life
Study: Dogs Decrease Kids' Risk of Asthma
Secondhand Smoke Severely Affects Kids with Asthma
Asthma Symptoms and Treatment

7 Surprising Facts About Asthma

The disease takes many forms, from a nagging cough to a serious attack. Our update will help your child breathe easier.

How to Give Asthma Medication
How to Manage Your Child's Asthma
Can You Prevent Asthma?
Asthma Medications
Get Smart About Asthma
Is Your Child at Risk for Asthma?
