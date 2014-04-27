Your 365-Day Guide to Allergies and Asthma: 13 Seasonal Allergies and Symptoms

Season: Summer

Tame it: Central A.C. is the best way to filter outside allergens and reduce humidity (which promotes the growth of dust mites and mold), but your unit needs to be properly maintained. "The fiberglass filters used in most home-cooling units do little to remove contaminants from the air," says Jeffrey C. May, a certified indoor-air specialist and author of My House Is Killing Me! The Home Guide for Families With Allergies and Asthma. Choose air filters with a minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) of 10 or higher, meaning they trap tiny particles like dust, pollen, and mold, and replace them every three months or when the seasons change. If you're using window units, clean them thoroughly once a year, don't leave them in the window year-round, and upgrade the filter to one with a high MERV rating. If you don't have air-conditioning, window filters like Safeguard and MicroAirScreen limit the amount of pollen that comes inside. Oscillating fans can contribute to poor air quality by circulating allergens, but ceiling fans equipped with air-purification systems like Purifan (not paste-on filters for fan blades) clean the air while cooling.