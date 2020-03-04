Is It Allergies or a Cold? Here's How to Tell the Difference
Allergies and colds can present with similar symptoms in kids, ranging from runny nose and sneezing to cough and sore throat. Here, we spoke with an expert to learn the key differences that could help you make a diagnosis.
Do Air Purifiers Really Work? We Asked Doctors
We asked pediatricians and immunologists if investing in an air purifier to help your family survive allergy season is smart or a waste of money. Here are the tips they gave so that you can be sure you’re spending wisely.
5 Home Hacks That Help Seasonal Allergies
These genius products will help your family breathe easy all pollen season long.
Can Kids Use Neti Pots?
Find out if this clever contraption could help clear your kid's stuffy nose and ease her seasonal allergies.
The Best Allergy Medicines and Treatments for Kids
No one can stop plants from blooming throughout the seasons, but we rounded up medications that will help sniffling kids feel better today, tomorrow, and for the long haul. Check out the best seasonal allergy treatments for every child.
3 Things You Didn't Know About Oral Allergies Syndrome
We caught up with Dr. Jeffrey Factor, MD., to learn more about the mild allergy syndrome.