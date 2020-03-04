Seasonal Allergies

Sneezing, sniffling, wheezing, and teary eyes are some symptoms of seasonal allergies. Identify the biggest seasonal allergies to offer treatment and remedies.

Is It Allergies or a Cold? Here's How to Tell the Difference
Allergies and colds can present with similar symptoms in kids, ranging from runny nose and sneezing to cough and sore throat. Here, we spoke with an expert to learn the key differences that could help you make a diagnosis.
Do Air Purifiers Really Work? We Asked Doctors
We asked pediatricians and immunologists if investing in an air purifier to help your family survive allergy season is smart or a waste of money. Here are the tips they gave so that you can be sure you’re spending wisely.
5 Home Hacks That Help Seasonal Allergies
These genius products will help your family breathe easy all pollen season long.
Can Kids Use Neti Pots?
Find out if this clever contraption could help clear your kid's stuffy nose and ease her seasonal allergies.
The Best Allergy Medicines and Treatments for Kids
No one can stop plants from blooming throughout the seasons, but we rounded up medications that will help sniffling kids feel better today, tomorrow, and for the long haul. Check out the best seasonal allergy treatments for every child.
3 Things You Didn't Know About Oral Allergies Syndrome
We caught up with Dr. Jeffrey Factor, MD., to learn more about the mild allergy syndrome.
15 Percent of Parents Admit to Giving Kids Adult Allergy Meds
According to a new poll, about 15 percent of parents have given their child an adult dose of allergy medication. Here's why that's not a good idea. 
10 Home Remedies for Seasonal Allergies
Is your child suffering from a runny nose, sneezing, and itchy eyes? Help them feel better with these natural allergy remedies you can try at home.
What is Hay Fever? Your Guide to Seasonal Allergies in Kids
Want to Lower Baby's Risk of Allergies? Here's What to Feed Him!
How to Allergy-Proof Your Home All Year Long
6 Ways to Prevent an Allergic Reaction

The Take-Charge Guide to Allergies

It's that dreaded time of year again when runny noses, itchy eyes, and scratchy throats take center stage. Kick those symptoms to the curb with our comprehensive plan

