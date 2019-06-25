Allergy Prevention & Treatment

New Treatment For Peanut Allergy Could Help Keep Kids Safe
For children with peanut allergies, accidental exposure can be life threatening. A new drug treatment would take away some of that risk.Read More
There's a Nationwide EpiPen Shortage as Back-to-School Renewals Hit Their Peak
Fall is the height of prescription renewals and parents are scrambling to find EpiPens for their kids.Read More
FDA Approves First Generic Alternative to the EpiPen
The Food and Drug Administration approved a generic alternative to the EpiPen for the first time on Thursday, in a move that is expected to help people with severe allergies.Read More
Your Moisturizers May Not Be Hypoallergenic or Fragrance Free—Even If It's on the Label
A new study looks at the labels of top-selling moisturizers and how they might not be totally truthful.Read More
Could a Peanut Allergy Cure be Here?
Peanut allergies can be life-threatening for the kids who suffer from them. But could this new research make the common allergy a thing of the past?Read More
Half of Kids Who Have Allergic Reactions Don't Get Epinephrine Before Visiting ER
A new study has found that more than half of kids who need epinephrine following an allergic reaction don't get it. Here's what parents should know.Read More