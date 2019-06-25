Allergy Prevention & Treatment

Prevent allergies before they start with strategies to treat allergic reactions and eliminate the sneezing.

New Treatment For Peanut Allergy Could Help Keep Kids Safe

For children with peanut allergies, accidental exposure can be life threatening. A new drug treatment would take away some of that risk.
There's a Nationwide EpiPen Shortage as Back-to-School Renewals Hit Their Peak

Fall is the height of prescription renewals and parents are scrambling to find EpiPens for their kids.
FDA Approves First Generic Alternative to the EpiPen

The Food and Drug Administration approved a generic alternative to the EpiPen for the first time on Thursday, in a move that is expected to help people with severe allergies.
Your Moisturizers May Not Be Hypoallergenic or Fragrance Free—Even If It's on the Label

A new study looks at the labels of top-selling moisturizers and how they might not be totally truthful.
Could a Peanut Allergy Cure be Here?

Peanut allergies can be life-threatening for the kids who suffer from them. But could this new research make the common allergy a thing of the past?
Half of Kids Who Have Allergic Reactions Don't Get Epinephrine Before Visiting ER

A new study has found that more than half of kids who need epinephrine following an allergic reaction don't get it. Here's what parents should know.
The New Rules of Peanut Allergies: What Concerned Parents Need to Know

New guidelines encourage us to introduce peanuts to all kids much earlier. Plus, the FDA recently approved a drug aimed at lessening the severity of allergic reactions from peanuts. Here's what you need to know.
8 Home Remedies for Nasal Allergies

A quick fix for a drippy, sneezy nose just might be found in the kitchen! Here's how to ease your child's allergies at home, without medication.
How to Put in Eyedrops

How to Give an Epinephrine Injection

4 Allergy-Friendly Pets

Why Your Kids' Thumb Sucking and Nail Biting May Actually Be Good for Them

New Study Reveals Expired EpiPens Still Work

Researchers found EpiPens may still deliver an effective dose during an allergic reaction up to four years after their expiration date.

How Real Families Deal with Food Allergies

This Family Just Lost Their Son to Food Allergies: Here's Their Important Message

Could a Patch Prevent Deadly Reactions in Kids with Peanut Allergies?

Mylan Responds to Price-Hike Outrage by Offering a 'Generic' EpiPen for $300

Mylan Pledges to Help in Wake of EpiPen Price Hike

Top Brand Adds Peanut Flour to 8 Products

Should We Be Giving Infants Peanut Butter to Prevent Food Allergies?

Is a Cure for Peanut Allergies in Sight?

What Is a Skin Prick Test?

Anaphylaxis Symptoms and Treatment

Handling Other Children's Food Allergies

