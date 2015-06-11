Facts About Food Allergies: Online Resource Guide

Listed below are great places on the Internet to learn more about food allergies and caring for children who have them. The academic team at the Tufts University Child & Family WebGuide recommends these sites based on the organizations sponsoring them, their authors, and the highly credible research-based information they present on the topic of food allergies.

This comprehensive site offers a variety of helpful resources for parents. You can read about the most common food allergens such as peanuts, milk, eggs or wheat, or read an in-depth article about anaphylaxis . Research summaries of recent studies and their findings, and frequently asked questions are also available. Parents of children with allergies will be especially interested in the regularly updated alerts, which give detailed information about products which may contain common allergens--you can sign up for an email list to receive alerts automatically. A special recipes section offers a monthly featured recipe and a recipe for egg and milk-free birthday cake.