Food Allergies

Hives or rashes that develop after eating is one indication your child has a food allergy. Learn how to spot food allergy symptoms to give treatment.

Most Recent

I Have Food Allergies and My Baby Does Not—Trying to Feed Her Can Be Toxic For Me
A slobbery kiss can give me hives and if our meals touch I have to grab an EpiPen, and I'm not the only parent struggling. A doctor shares how parents with severe food allergies like me can get through snack time and post-dinner snuggles without an allergy attack.
What Your Baby’s Poop May Be Telling You About Milk Allergies
Loose, mucous-y, or blood-tinged stool could indicate a cow’s milk protein allergy in babies. Here’s how to spot the symptoms.
Family of Model Left Brain-Damaged After Allergic Reaction to Peanut Butter Pretzel Is Awarded $29.5 Million
Chantel Giacalone went into anaphylactic shock after accidentally eating a pretzel with peanut butter in 2013.
How the Pandemic Made People More Understanding of My Child's Food Allergies
The pandemic has had a silver lining for my family: More people can now appreciate what it's like to live every day in emergency-preparedness mode.
Allergy Testing for Kids: A Parent's Guide
If your child suffers from allergy symptoms, your doctor may order blood or skin tests to make a diagnosis. Here's what parents should know about the types of allergy tests available today.
FDA Food Labeling Changes During COVID-19: Here's What Parents Need to Know
The FDA is relaxing some food labeling requirements in light of the pandemic. But these changes could be risky for those with food allergies. Here's how to keep your kids safe.
More Food Allergies

All About Food Allergies in Babies
An upset tummy, a rash, or difficulty breathing are common signs of food allergies in babies. Learn what to do if you suspect this common phenomenon.
Plant-Based Foods Can Be a Risk for Kids With Allergies
Meatless burgers and non-dairy milk are good options for families following a plant-based diet—but they may also be surprising sources of allergens for certain kids. Here's what you need to know.
Everything Parents Need to Know About the New Peanut Allergy Drug
How to Fly Safely If Your Child Has Food Allergies
Mom Says Teen Sons Were Kicked Off Flight After Asking the Crew to Accommodate Peanut Allergy
Peanut-Free Snacks for School

Stacy's Pita Chips Recalled Nationwide Due to Undeclared Allergen

One person has already had a severe allergic reaction to the Frito-Lay product.

All Food Allergies

Wary of Offering Peanut to Your Baby? You're Not Alone
5 Frequently Asked Questions About Preventing Peanut Allergies
How to Talk to Kids About Their Food Allergies
Why Having Your Baby Avoid Gluten, Soy, and Other Allergens May Backfire
Food Allergy Bullying Is Heartbreaking and Real
How to Keep Kids With Food Allergies Safe This Thanksgiving
Could a Peanut Allergy Cure be Here?
Why Going Gluten-Free Might Be Unhealthy For Your Kid
New Study Says Food Allergies Are Being Overdiagnosed
How to Make Allergy-Friendly (and Sugar-Free!) Cookie Dough Cupcakes
7 Myths About Food Allergies and Kids
This Dad Is Helping His Daughter Deal With Food Allergies in a Seriously Creative Way
Tree Nut Allergies Are Diagnosed Far Too Often, New Study Says
Another Reason to Quit: Secondhand Smoke Linked to Food Allergies in Kids
Parents Magazine's Best Allergy-Friendly Packaged Foods
AAP Issues Much-Needed Universal Written Allergy Action Plan
How Real Families Deal with Food Allergies
Many Doctors Are Using the Wrong Test to Diagnose Food Allergies in Kids
This Family Just Lost Their Son to Food Allergies: Here's Their Important Message
Could a Patch Prevent Deadly Reactions in Kids with Peanut Allergies?
Recall Alert: Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers
Recall Alert: Rold Gold Pretzels May Contain Peanut Residue
Top Brand Adds Peanut Flour to 8 Products
Should We Be Giving Infants Peanut Butter to Prevent Food Allergies?
1.8 Million Boxes of Cheerios Cereal Recalled
