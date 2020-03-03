Allergies

Don't watch your kids struggle with allergies. Learn how to prevent seasonal and food allergies by recognizing symptoms and getting them the relief they need. Plus, get information about pet allergies, different types of allergy medicine, and more.

Plant-Based Foods Can Be a Risk for Kids With Allergies

Meatless burgers and non-dairy milk are good options for families following a plant-based diet—but they may also be surprising sources of allergens for certain kids. Here's what you need to know.
Everything Parents Need to Know About the New Peanut Allergy Drug

Palforzia, the first drug approved by the FDA to treat peanut allergies, isn't a cure, but it's a breakthrough when it comes to caring for kids with severe food allergies. Here's how it works, the side effects, and how much it costs.
How to Fly Safely If Your Child Has Food Allergies

Air travel can be stressful (and scary) when severe food allergies are involved. Here's the life-saving info you need to know.
4 Common Causes of Indoor Allergies—And How to Get Rid of Them

Are your kids allergic to dust mites or something else? Find out what indoor allergens might be causing sniffles and sneezing in your home.
Mom Says Teen Sons Were Kicked Off Flight After Asking the Crew to Accommodate Peanut Allergy

The mom says her sons were first told it would be no problem  — but were later removed from the flight.
5 Home Hacks That Help Seasonal Allergies

These genius products will help your family breathe easy all pollen season long.
How Often Should You Bathe Your Newborn?

There's a good reason to skip your baby's bath tonight. Learn how frequently you should be bathing your newborn according to experts, as well as tips for preventing eczema outbreaks between baths.
The Best Snacks for Kids With Food Allergies

We put gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free treats and products to the test. Here, our favorite picks for kids with food allergies.
Mold: The Hidden Allergy Problem

Peanut-Free Snacks for School

8 Home Remedies for Nasal Allergies

Going Gluten-Free

Can Kids Use Neti Pots?

Find out if this clever contraption could help clear your kid's stuffy nose and ease her seasonal allergies.

MyTealTicket is a Golden Ticket for People Living with Food Allergies

8 Tips for Vacationing When Your Child Has Food Allergies

Food Allergies: How Our Daughter Was Desensitized to Peanuts

How Real Families Deal with Food Allergies

Wait, EpiPens Now Cost How Much?!

Study: Most Siblings of Kids with Food Allergies Don't Have Them

Is Your Kid 'Toxic' With Seasonal Allergies? Then You'll Love This Video Parody

What is Hay Fever? Your Guide to Seasonal Allergies in Kids

Could Your Child's Birth Month Predict Her Allergy Risk?

Do You Know How to Use Your Child's EpiPen?

Childhood Allergies, Asthma May Mean Heart Problems Later in Life

Food Allergy Alert

Facts About Food Allergies: Online Resource Guide

Taking Food Allergies Personally

How to Put in Eyedrops

The New Rules for Food Allergies

Living With Food Allergies

Do You Live in One of the Sneeziest, Wheeziest Cities?

What Parents of Kids With Food Allergies Want You To Know

Could Ditching Your Dishwasher Lead to Fewer Allergies for Kids?

Is Your Nursery Making Your Baby Sick?

What Is a Skin Prick Test?

Allergy Symptoms and Treatment

Anaphylaxis Symptoms and Treatment

Want to Lower Baby's Risk of Allergies? Here's What to Feed Him!

