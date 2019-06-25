ADD & ADHD

Children with attention deficit disorder (ADD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be impulsive and have short attention spans. Learn the symptoms and treatments for children with ADD and ADHD.

Most Recent

Study: ADHD Diagnosis Linked to Teenage Parenthood

Study: ADHD Diagnosis Linked to Teenage Parenthood

According to a new study, teens with ADHD are significantly more likely to become parents than their typical peers.
Read More
5 Health Problems Commonly Mistaken for Depression

5 Health Problems Commonly Mistaken for Depression

If you are being treated for depression but still aren’t feeling like yourself, you might have one of these often-misdiagnosed illnesses. 
Read More
Could You Have ADHD Too?

Could You Have ADHD Too?

One in four parents of kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder also have ADHD.
Read More
Why the Key to Treating ADHD Goes Beyond Medication

Why the Key to Treating ADHD Goes Beyond Medication

Most kids who’ve been diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder aren’t getting the right mix of medication and behavioral management that can make all the difference.
Read More
ADHD Diagnoses Among Preschoolers Have Stabilized

ADHD Diagnoses Among Preschoolers Have Stabilized

And it looks like we have the AAP's 2011 recommendation that behavior therapy be the first-line therapy to thank.
Read More
Understanding My Child's Learning and Attention Issue: My A-Ha Moment

Understanding My Child's Learning and Attention Issue: My A-Ha Moment

The second a teacher said the words attention deficit disorder I felt the monumental puzzle pieces of life falling into perfect place. Suddenly all of the things my son had struggled with made sense. 
Read More

More ADD & ADHD

The Best Activities for Kids With ADHD

The Best Activities for Kids With ADHD

How to find the ideal sport or activity for your child with ADHD
Read More
Should You Medicate Your Child Who Has ADHD?

Should You Medicate Your Child Who Has ADHD?

Putting your child on long-term medication is never an easy decision. These are the pros and cons.
Read More
Best Toys for Kids With ADHD

Best Toys for Kids With ADHD

Read More
Parents: Do You Have ADHD?

Parents: Do You Have ADHD?

Read More
Does Your Child Have ADHD?

Does Your Child Have ADHD?

Read More
8 New Facts About ADHD

8 New Facts About ADHD

Read More

Signs Your Child Might Be Suffering From Learning or Attention Issues

Is your daughter hyperactive, or just a typical little ball of energy? Could your son's brash disinterest in math mask a deeper problem? Some signs of learning and attention issues are subtle, and others may even be downright counterintuitive.

All ADD & ADHD

Should Kids With ADHD Get Behavioral Therapy Before Meds?

Should Kids With ADHD Get Behavioral Therapy Before Meds?

Read More
Is Your Child's ADHD Your Fault?

Is Your Child's ADHD Your Fault?

Read More
ADHD Diagnoses Rise Among Hispanics and Girls in the U.S.

ADHD Diagnoses Rise Among Hispanics and Girls in the U.S.

Read More
Attention for ADHD: 9 Key Facts

Attention for ADHD: 9 Key Facts

Read More
Pesticides Now Linked to ADHD (In Addition to Autism)

Pesticides Now Linked to ADHD (In Addition to Autism)

Read More
An OT-Approved Gift Guide for All Kids

An OT-Approved Gift Guide for All Kids

Read More
ADHD Linked to Pollution Exposure During Pregnancy

ADHD Linked to Pollution Exposure During Pregnancy

Read More
Help Kids With Learning and Attention Issues (and Their Parents) Feel Understood

Help Kids With Learning and Attention Issues (and Their Parents) Feel Understood

Read More
Great Summer Activities for Kids With ADHD

Great Summer Activities for Kids With ADHD

Read More
Smoking While Pregnant Can Diminish Impulse Control

Smoking While Pregnant Can Diminish Impulse Control

Read More
Some College Students Don't Consider Stimulant Drug Use 'Cheating'

Some College Students Don't Consider Stimulant Drug Use 'Cheating'

Read More
Powerful New Movie "Sister" Raises Awareness for Kids With ADHD and Questions About Dealing with the Disorder

Powerful New Movie "Sister" Raises Awareness for Kids With ADHD and Questions About Dealing with the Disorder

Read More
What's the Difference Between ADD and ADHD?

What's the Difference Between ADD and ADHD?

Read More
Diagnosed With ADHD: What You Need to Know

Diagnosed With ADHD: What You Need to Know

Read More
ADHD Treatment Options

ADHD Treatment Options

Read More
Older Dads May Have Kids with Greater Mental Illness Risk

Older Dads May Have Kids with Greater Mental Illness Risk

Read More
Aceitaminophen in Pregnancy May Be Linked to ADHD in Kids

Aceitaminophen in Pregnancy May Be Linked to ADHD in Kids

Read More
Kids Exposed to Brain-Harming Chemicals at Record Levels

Kids Exposed to Brain-Harming Chemicals at Record Levels

Read More
How to Raise Happy, Successful Children

How to Raise Happy, Successful Children

Read More
ADHD Diagnoses, Prescription Rates Rose Together

ADHD Diagnoses, Prescription Rates Rose Together

Read More
ADHD Affects 11 Percent of U.S. Kids, CDC Reports

ADHD Affects 11 Percent of U.S. Kids, CDC Reports

Read More
ADHD May Be Overdiagnosed Due to New Definition

ADHD May Be Overdiagnosed Due to New Definition

Read More
Mental Health Prescriptions Dropping for Kids

Mental Health Prescriptions Dropping for Kids

Read More
Breastfed Babies May Have Lower ADHD Risk

Breastfed Babies May Have Lower ADHD Risk

Read More
FDA Approves ADHD Diagnostic Device

FDA Approves ADHD Diagnostic Device

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com