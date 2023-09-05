This $27 Wearable Fan Is My Best Mom Hack For Keeping My Family Cool

Even my 15-year-old swears by it.

By Terri Peters
Published on September 5, 2023

My family visits theme parks all the time, and it’s no secret that standing in line for rides all day can be a sweltering summertime activity. And while we’re nearing the official start of fall, it’s still quite hot out in many parts of the country. I’ll admit, I’ve always thought people who wore portable fans around their necks to beat the heat looked a little funny, but recently, one of my most trusted theme park friends arrived at our Walt Disney World dinner table wearing a HandFan portable fan. She raved that it had made her entire day at the park so much better, so I figured I’d give it a try.

After suffering through the next day on our Disney trip—a day so hot my hair was drenched with sweat by the end of it—I headed to Amazon and ordered a wearable neck fan right from the EPCOT parking lot.

Amazon HandFan Hanging Neck Fan for Women & Man, 5000mAh Portable Wearable Personal Fan

Amazon

To buy: HandFan Neck Fan in White $27; amazon.com

I took my wearable fan for a test drive on another hot theme park day, this time at Universal Orlando, and it was such a game-changer that I bought another one for my 15-year-old son to use on an upcoming trip. He was also an immediate convert. With the HandFan around our necks, we felt cooler and completely unfazed by the Florida heat and humidity, which is no easy task. 

The HandFan has six different speeds, which can be adjusted by pressing a button on the back of the fan where it rests on your neck. I like to start the day with the fan on a lower speed setting, so by the afternoon when it’s even hotter, those higher speeds feel like a special treat. The fan is impressively quiet and runs with a four-blade turbine that pushes lots of air through. As one Amazon shopper put it, it’s “like AC for your neck.”

This fan also stays put on your neck and is so lightweight that my son and I often forget we’re wearing it. Other owners agree, calling it “very lightweight and comfortable.” It also “holds a charge nicely all day,” another happy customer shared. The brand says it’ll last between six and 48 hours on a full charge, and I’ve had luck keeping mine going for at least seven hours on a hot day. The battery recharges with a USB-C charging port.

Amazon HandFan 10000mAh Portable Neck Fan Rechargeable, Wearable Personal Fans for Neck

Amazon

To buy: HandFan Neck Fan in Black $32; amazon.com

Now that summer vacation is coming to a close, we’ve found plenty of opportunities to use this fan outside of family trips. We like to use it when walking our dogs on hot evenings, at the neighborhood park, and even at the beach. Other owners have even used it to cool off indoors on particularly hot days or when they had issues with their air conditioning. The versatile fan can also be propped up on your desk to keep you cool as you work.

With over 4,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, it’s not just my family that swears by this neck fan. Whether you’re looking for a fan to use on an upcoming vacation or just want a way to keep cool on family walks, the HandFan wearable neck fan is a must-have for parents and kids alike.

Shop more wearable fans on Amazon:

Penkou Portable Neck Fan

Amazon Penkou Portable Neck Fan Black

Amazon

To buy: Penkou Portable Neck Fan $30 (was $40); amazon.com

Amacool Bladeless Neck Fan

Amazon AMACOOL Bladeless Neck Fan Portable Personal Fan 5000mAh Rechargeable Battery Operated Wearable Fan

Amazon

To buy: Amacool Bladeless Neck Fan $28 with on-site coupon (was $30); amazon.com

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan

jisulife portable neck fan

Amazon

To buy: Jisulife Portable Neck Fan $32 (was $40); amazon.com

Asnug Neck Fan

Amazon ASNUG Neck Fan, USB Rechargeable Personal Fan

Amazon

To buy: Asnug Neck Fan $23 with on-site coupon (was $32); amazon.com

Sweetfull Bladeless Portable Neck Fan

Amazon Prime Day SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan

Amazon

To buy: Sweetfull Bladeless Portable Neck Fan $19 with on-site coupon (was $30); amazon.com

Shop More Deals for Parents

