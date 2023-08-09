How to Hack a Better Back-to-School

Back-to-school time is always bittersweet for me. While I miss the ease and togetherness of the summer, I am excited for my girls to continue learning and growing as they get settled into their new classrooms. But that transition can sometimes be a little bumpy.



I still remember my youngest daughter, Stella, having a tough time adjusting to second grade last year. No matter how much I reassured her, she couldn’t find her stride. At her request, I started tucking notes into her lunch box, right in between her sandwich and fruit, as a way to brighten her day. The messages ranged from the positive (“You’ll do great in today’s spelling test!”) to the silly (“How do bees get to school? On the buzz”).



Although it was a relatively low lift, it initially felt like one more thing I had to do during the morning rush. I was already packing her lunch box with a balanced meal I knew (ok, hoped) she’d eat. Surely, that midday meal made with love was enough. But I went along with the notes because they gave her a much-needed pep in her step. (Also, have you ever tried saying “no” to an 8-year-old? IYKYK.)



The notes, she said, made her feel like I was right there with her, cheering her on. Knowing that something so simple could have such a big impact made the effort worthwhile. It was also a reminder that we can all use a confidence boost from time to time—even us parents!



So, as we head into a new school year and submerge ourselves in the juggle of it all, here is my “lunch note” to you: "It’s going to be fine. Just remember to take a deep breath and do your best. I’ll be rooting for you!” Short and sweet, like all lunch notes should be.

