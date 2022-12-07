Kids Love These Globber Scooters—and They’re Still Up to 20% Off

If you’ve braved the countless Cyber Week sales emails and deal alerts without scoring the perfect gift for the kiddo in your life, have no fear, there’s still time. Come holiday season, they can get scooting in style—after you saved up to 20% off—thanks to Maisonette’s sale on select Globber scooters and bikes, including the Primo Foldable Scooter With Lights, Deep Pink, that was originally $79 and is only $63.20 today. It’s also available in Navy Blue, New Red, and Sky Blue.

Maisonette

To buy: Primo Foldable Scooter with Lights $63.20 (Was $79); maisonette.com

If you’ve hit the sidewalk or neighborhood park, chances are you’ve seen a few little ones roll by on their two or three-wheeled scooters (some complete with flashy lights for the ultimate scooting experience). And that’s just one of the many reasons why Globber scooters are crowd pleasers across all age groups.

For the younger kiddos on your list, there are the Primo Foldable Scooters, some models as low as $55.20 right now, ideal for little ones between 2-6 years old. For the older crew, there’s the Flow 125 Foldable Scooter Black/Sky Blue for $87.99 today and it's perfect for ages 5 and up and holds up to 220 pounds, so it isn’t a gift that kids will quickly outgrow.

As the gift giver, it’s amazing not only to see their faces light up as fast as the LED lights but also as their confidence blooms. I can speak from personal experience as the aunt of a self-proclaimed “scoot scoot champion” from a past holiday season and those memories are absolutely priceless. Her parents also appreciate that the scooter itself is lightweight, easy to fold, and height adjustable.

In case your kid already has a scooter they love, Maisonette has other fun wheeled gifts on holiday sale. Other great savings across the Globber sale include:

Maisonette

Shop More Holiday Deals

Little Sleepies' New Harry Potter Collection is Pure Magic

This Adorable Minnie Mouse Ride-Along Toy is $50 Off Right Now

Organize the Holiday Chaos With This Genius Wrapping Paper Storage—Now on Major Sale