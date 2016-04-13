What You Need to Know About Stopping Birth Control to Get Pregnant

Do you want to have a baby? Are you on birth control but are ready to conceive? Here's everything you need to know about stopping birth control to get pregnant.

Millions of people use birth control as a family planning tool, as an acne remedy, and/or to regulate their menses. But what happens when you stop taking "the pill?" How does birth control affect pregnancy and your ability to conceive? Read on to learn more about stopping birth control to get pregnant.

How Soon Can You Get Pregnant After Stopping Birth Control?

All bodies are different. There's no way to know how long it will take you to conceive, and that's true whether you've been using birth control or not. You can (theoretically) get pregnant immediately the first time you have penis in vagina (PIV) sex without a condom or your diaphragm, but that doesn't mean you will. Similarly, it's possible to get pregnant almost right away after stopping birth control pills or having your IUD removed. That said, it might take months for ovulation and/or your period to return to normal.

"The most important thing to know about stopping oral contraceptives is that ovulation can return immediately. The synthetic hormones leave your system in a few days, so you can get pregnant the first month off the pill," says Alexandra Sowa, M.D., an internist in New York City. The same thing is true for IUDs; you can get pregnant the same month your IUD is removed. But, "on the flip side, your period may not return immediately," Dr. Sowa says. "It can take a few months for your period to return." How long it takes your period to return is entirely individual, and has nothing to do with how long you've been using birth control.

Is There Anything You Should Do Before You Stop Taking "The Pill?"

Because pregnancy can occur almost as soon as you stop contraception, it's essential to make sure you're truly ready for a pregnancy before stopping. Dr. Sowa recommends scheduling a preconception visit with your doctor. That way, they can assess your overall health and make sure any preexisting health conditions (such as diabetes or asthma) are under control before you get pregnant.

Making sure you're ready also means using contraception until you're absolutely sure you're ready to be pregnant. Don't go off the pill now because you'd like to be pregnant in six months. If getting pregnant now would cause a serious problem in your personal or professional life, it's best to wait.

What Is the Best Way to Get Off of Birth Control?

If you've been on the pill, it's a good idea to finish out your pill pack, rather than stopping mid-month. "When you stop the pill pack in the middle of your cycle, your uterus may get confused and start bleeding, even though it isn't your 'period,'" Dr. Sowa says. "Secondly, if you stop in the middle of the cycle, it can be hard to judge when you're ovulating."

