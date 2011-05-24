There's a reason a male's testicles hang outside of his body. "Sperm production has to take place at a certain temperature, and even our core body temperature is too hot, so the testicles are outside to keep cool," explains Dr. Kavic. If your guy does something that overheats his testicles, it can interfere with sperm production. So he should limit the time he spends in hot tubs, saunas, and steam rooms. Dr. Mazzullo recommends that men keep it to 15 minutes, no more than twice a week.

He may want to change his laptop habits, too. Dr. Kavic says there's a possibility that using a computer on his lap too often may cause genital warming that could possibly affect the sperm. His best bet? Keep the lap time to a minimum, invest in a laptop cooling pad, and use the laptop on a desk more often.