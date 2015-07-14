10 Common Baby-Making Mistakes

When a couple has a difficult time getting pregnant, many people (couples included) automatically think it means something is physically wrong with the woman. "Men are less likely to believe or to want to believe something is wrong with them," says Machelle Seibel, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. "Because fluids will come out, whether there's sperm there or not, they assume it means they're fertile," he adds. But that's not necessarily the case.

"From day one, couples need to think it could be the woman, the man, both, or simply unexplained infertility," says Dr. Chen. "About half of infertility issues have to do with the woman, 40 percent with the man, and the other 10 percent is both or neither." The best thing, she adds, is for both partners to be assessed from the beginning to know for sure.