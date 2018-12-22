Sperm-Friendly Lubricants: What TTC Couples Need to Know

Always read the ingredients of lubricants before buying. Note that many "fertility lubricants" contain parabens, which have been linked to endocrine disruption. Dr. Rizk recommends avoiding the following:

Lubricants containing glycerol and/or parabens

Lubricants with a pH less than 7. “The box should either list the pH value or state that the product is pH matched to cervical mucus,” he says.

Lubricants with an osmolality greater than 400 mOsm/kg

“Organic” or “natural” lubricants not cleared by the FDA

Finally, don’t make the mistake of confusing a non-spermicidal lubricant with a fertility-friendly lubricant.