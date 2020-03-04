How to Get Pregnant

Everything you need to know for help conceiving a baby more quickly.

Want to Test Your Sperm? There's an App for That
This pretty amazing app technology can tell men whether his swimmers are ready for babymaking. Plus, hopeful parents get a keepsake sperm video! (No, really.)
7 Household Products to Avoid When You're Trying to Get Pregnant
When you're trying to conceive (TTC), it's important to reduce your exposure to unnecessary chemicals that affect your fertility. Take note of the potential risk associated with these everyday products.
Sperm-Friendly Lubricants: What TTC Couples Need to Know
If you’re trying to conceive, you know that everything about baby-making sex is different—and the pressure is definitely on. Get a little help with this knowledge about sperm-friendly lubricants.
TTC? 7 Real Ways to Improve Your Egg Quality for Better Success
When you're trying to conceive, all you need is one good egg. Here's how to get it.
Preparing for Pregnancy: Your 3-Month Guide
Ready to conceive? Here's how to prepare your body if you want to get pregnant in three months.
Did Acupuncture for Fertility Really Help Me Get Pregnant?
Frustrated that she wasn't getting pregnant, but not yet ready to turn to infertility treatment, Whitney Harris tried acupuncture to help her conceive.
Fertility Help: 11 Things to Try Before Seeing a Doctor
TTC but need a little help? Increase your chances of conceiving naturally with these tricks for getting pregnant before you start searching for a fertility doctor near you.
How I Found Humor in My Fertility Treatments
After dealing with her fertility issues, author Karen Jeffries decided to help others struggling with infertility learn to laugh through the stress with her digital community, Hilariously Infertile.
Real Parents Discuss the Highs and Lows of TTC, So You Feel Less Alone
How to Use Fitbit's New Period Tracker When You're Trying to Conceive
Where It's Worth Spending Your Money When Trying to Conceive
5 Encouraging Stats About Trying to Conceive That Will Make You Feel Less Alone

Ian Somerhalder Flushed Nikki Reed's Birth Control Down the Toilet

Sure it all worked out, but...IAN!

Amazon's Alexa Now Plays "Baby-Making" Music
'I Definitely Want to Be a Mother': What We Learned From Our Interview With Mandy Moore
Science Says Western Men's Sperm Count Is Declining: What You Can Do
Survey Reveals Would-Be Parents Have Some Major Misconceptions About Fertility
A Fan Told Star Jamie Dornan That 'Fifty Shades' Helped Her Conceive After Struggling With Infertility
8 Things NOT to Say to an 'Older' Mom Who's TTC
Here's Why Your BPA-Free Products Probably Aren't Safe Either
Got Vitamin D? Maybe Not, If You Go Off the Pill
What You Need to Know About Stopping Birth Control to Get Pregnant
Could Sunscreen Be Messing With Your Partner's Sperm?
Wondering if You Can Wait to Have a Baby? Now There's a Simple Test
Bye-Bye, Sex! Baby-Making May Only Happen in Labs in the Future
TTC? Why You AND Your Man Might Want to Switch to Decaf
Jessica Biel Schools Us (Hilariously!) on Pregnancy Myths and Facts
TTC? OMG! A Guide to Common Conception Abbreviations
Birth Control Pills Don't Cause Birth Defects, Study Says
Taking a Pregnancy Test? There's an App for That!
How to Handle a BFN When You're Trying to Get Pregnant
14 Things to Know If You're Having Sex to Get Pregnant
10 Tips for Optimal Babymaking
Apparently, Women are Clueless About How to Get Pregnant!
17 Health Changes to Make Before You Get Pregnant
TTC? Load Up on These Vitamins to Increase Fertility
When Natural Pregnancy Isn't an Option: How I Became a Mom
Getting Pregnant Sex Q & A
