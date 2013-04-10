When sex coincides with your most fertile days, your chances of getting pregnant increase. Get to know each phase of your cycle to help you conceive (or avoid) a pregnancy.

Successfully conceiving the "old-fashioned" way means timing sex so sperm can reach an egg just waiting to be fertilized. Once an egg has been released (which is what ovulation is!), it lives for approximately 24 hours. So, your best bet at getting pregnant is timing sex to help sperm reach that egg at just the right moment. Sperm can live for up to 5 days in the female reproductive tract, which means that most couples will have about 6 days in each cycle that they can get pregnant.

Here's more on how exactly to make that happen, with your chances of getting pregnant all throughout the monthly menstrual cycle.

Your Chances of Getting Pregnant on Your Period

Menstruation is triggered after an egg has been released and has not been fertilized, so it occurs after ovulation, somewhere between day 28-30 in most people who menstruate. Essentially your body is saying, "you had your chance, we were ready, and now it's time to clean house."

During menstruation, the inner membrane of the uterus, the endometrium is shed. By the third day of your period, levels of progesterone and estrogen are rising and working to rebuild your endometrium. Around day 4, follicle ripening begins to increase as the ovaries start preparing an egg for release.

Most people will ovulate well after their period ends, typically somewhere around day 14 in their cycle, with the start of menstruation being day 1 in the cycle. (If you don't know when you ovulate, you can track yours by using a basal body temperature chart or an ovulation predictor kit). Because an egg is needed in order for pregnancy to occur, there's little chance sperm will actually have any eggs to work with during this phase of your cycle.

However, it is possible to get pregnant if you have sex near the very end of your period and you ovulate very early after your periods ends. Remember, sperm can live up to 5 days, so if your period ends on day 7, for instance, and you ovulate and have sex on day 10, it is possible to get pregnant.

Your chances of conceiving: Very low. While it is technically possible to get pregnant if you ovulate early and have sex at the end of your period, most people will ovulate too late to get pregnant on their period.

Your Chances of Getting Pregnant Right After Your Period

If you're trying to get pregnant, you'll want to start having sex after your period ends for optimal chances of conceiving, says Kelly Pagidas, M.D., a fertility specialist with Women & Infants Center for Reproduction and Infertility in Providence.

"I recommend having sex frequently—2 to 3 times a week, but every other day if you can—shortly after you stop menstruating to cover your window of pre-ovulation," she explains.

Here's why: Around day 7 of your cycle, you'll notice an increase in vaginal discharge. It doesn't mean the egg has been released yet, but it indicates that ovulation is on the way and that cervical mucus is a friendly environment for sperm. As you approach ovulation, vaginal discharge will appear abundant, clear, and sticky, like egg whites.

Remember, you can get pregnant right after your period, even if you're not yet ovulating. That's because sperm can live up to five days if it's trapped in fertile cervical mucus—so it's helpful to get a few swimmers in place. "One study showed that people who had sex only one time during this phase, even 4 to 5 days before ovulation, still got pregnant," explains Steven R. Bayer, M.D., a reproductive endocrinologist at Boston IVF fertility clinic in Boston.

Your chances of conceiving: Low to medium. An egg isn't technically released during this phase, but having sperm in place can be helpful in the event that you ovulate earlier than expected.

Woman Holding Pregnancy Test on Knees Credit: George Rudy/Shutterstock

Your Chances of Getting Pregnant During Ovulation

Welcome to prime time for conception! Ovulation is the best time to get pregnant, because it's when an egg is released.

No matter the length of menstruation, ovulation generally starts about 14 days before your next scheduled period. It can difficult to pinpoint exactly when ovulation happens, but there are some physical signs that your body gives to help you. For instance, during ovulation, the following changes will occur:

body temperature rises about a half a degree

vaginal discharge increases

certain hormone levels change

To help you pinpoint exactly when ovulation is occurring, Dr. Bayer recommends ovulation test kits. These kits detect a surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) that happens about 36 hours before you ovulate. After the test kit shows a surge, Dr. Bayer recommends having sex in the next 24 to 36 hours. Sperm can survive for up to 5 days in the reproductive tract, so it will be ready to meet the egg once it's released during ovulation.

Another good indication of fertility is a change in the consistency of your cervical mucus. "You'll see vaginal discharge that increases in amount and has the consistency of egg whites, signaling it's the perfect time to have intercourse," Dr. Bayer explains. You can test your own cervical mucus by sticking your index finger and thumb in your vagina to get a sample, then tapping your finger and thumb together. If the consistency is thin and spreads easily between two fingers, you're good to go.

Your chances of conceiving: High, especially if you have sex within 36 hours of detecting an LH surge. A released egg will live anywhere from 12-24 hours, but don't worry: Evidence-Based Practice found that pregnancy can be achieved through having sex every 1-2 days, so no need to get busy every hour (unless you really want to, of course!).

Your Chances of Getting Pregnant After Ovulation

Also known as the luteal phase, this final portion of your cycle after ovulation occurs lasts a minimum of 12 days and a maximum of 16 days. Progesterone starts to rise, signaling that the ovaries don't need to release any more eggs this month. Your cervical mucus will dry up, which makes the vaginal tract less friendly to sperm.

It takes about 6 days for any fertilized eggs to travel to your uterus. If one implants in your endometrium, you'll start to see the rise in human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), the hormone measured by home pregnancy tests, about 1 week after implantation.

Your chances of conceiving: Low. Once the egg has been released, there's not much that can be done until next month. If you're looking to avoid a pregnancy, this is your best time of the month to have sex freely, but just keep in mind, there's never a guarantee if a working ovary and sperm are involved.

For those trying to conceive, understand that it can take time to get pregnant. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), only 1 in 4 menstruating individuals in their 20s and early 30s will get pregnant while trying during the average cycle. If you're in your 40s, that number changes to 1 in 10.