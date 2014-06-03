Outrageous Places Real Couples Got Pregnant

By Parents Editors June 03, 2014
Credit: Erica George Dines
For these real moms, baby-making sex was anything but boring. Learn how they got creative to spice things up.
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Romantic Movie

Credit: istock

In the front row of a movie theater. Tricia C., Rogers, Arkansas

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Bedroom Bliss

Credit: Kim Cornelison

My husband's aunt's bedroom!

Elizabeth S., Burnsville, North Carolina

3 of 11

Tile of Love

Credit: Bob Stefko

On the patio.

Shondreka L., Grand Rapids, Michigan

Advertisement

4 of 11

It's Natural!

Credit: Richard Felber

In the woods on his parent's property.

Tabitha D., Flagstaff, Arizona

5 of 11

Take it Outside

In a tent.

Raelee C., Arcata, California

6 of 11

Rockin' the Boat

On a boat cruising from Alaska to Canada. We had to keep warm somehow!

Kacy W., DeRidder, Louisiana

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Drive Me Crazy

Credit: Bob Stefko

My mother's garage.

Tiffany H., Tacoma, Washington

8 of 11

Stairway to Heaven

Credit: Laura Moss

On the stairs.

Shannon G., Cleveland, Ohio

9 of 11

Prey to Desire

Credit: Michael Kraus

On a hunting trip. We didn't see any action, so we decided to make our own! Cassandra K., Owosso, Michigan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Love Boat

On a boat parked in our driveway.

Marissa R., San Antonio, Texas

11 of 11

Love Shack

Credit: Erica George Dines

In a pool shed.

Jessi T., Bourbon, Indiana

Copyright © 2011 Meredith Corporation.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Parents Editors