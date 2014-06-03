Outrageous Places Real Couples Got Pregnant
pool
Credit: Erica George Dines
For these real moms, baby-making sex was anything but boring. Learn how they got creative to spice things up.
Romantic Movie
Credit: istock
In the front row of a movie theater. Tricia C., Rogers, Arkansas
Bedroom Bliss
Credit: Kim Cornelison
My husband's aunt's bedroom!
Elizabeth S., Burnsville, North Carolina
Tile of Love
Credit: Bob Stefko
On the patio.
Shondreka L., Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's Natural!
Credit: Richard Felber
In the woods on his parent's property.
Tabitha D., Flagstaff, Arizona
Take it Outside
In a tent.
Raelee C., Arcata, California
Rockin' the Boat
On a boat cruising from Alaska to Canada. We had to keep warm somehow!
Kacy W., DeRidder, Louisiana
Drive Me Crazy
Credit: Bob Stefko
My mother's garage.
Tiffany H., Tacoma, Washington
Stairway to Heaven
Credit: Laura Moss
On the stairs.
Shannon G., Cleveland, Ohio
Prey to Desire
Credit: Michael Kraus
On a hunting trip. We didn't see any action, so we decided to make our own! Cassandra K., Owosso, Michigan
Love Boat
On a boat parked in our driveway.
Marissa R., San Antonio, Texas
Love Shack
Credit: Erica George Dines
In a pool shed.
Jessi T., Bourbon, Indiana
