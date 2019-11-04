If Meal Kits Can Help You Cook, Could Pregnancy Kits Help You Conceive?

Image zoom Get Pregnant subscription bundle from Natalist Courtesy of Natalist

No matter how far we've come with discussing infertility, there's a pervasive, problematic idea that once you've stopped using birth control, it should be easy to get pregnant. The reality? Up to 15 percent of couples struggle to conceive after a year of trying, and many people feel like trying to conceive (often referred to as TTC in internet shorthand) is a lonely, confusing, often frustrating journey. But now, experts are harnessing the power of DIY culture to try and improve that experience for people who want help getting pregnant.

Just like you can subscribe to a DIY meal kit Blue Apron or Hello Fresh to hone your cooking skills, you can now order a Get Pregnant Bundle from female-founded startup Natalist. The kit aims to be a one-stop box for all the conception essentials. Here's everything you need to know.

What exactly is a pregnancy kit?

Similar to how Frida Mom has come out with a postpartum product line that covers all the bases for new parents, Natalist aims to not only streamline but elevate the often daunting, energy-sucking process of getting pregnant. Halle Tecco, Natalist's CEO, explains that the company's team—comprised of moms, doctors, and scientists—started the company with a mission to reduce the shame, misinformation, and outdated product offerings they had experienced while TTC.

"When I was struggling to get pregnant, I couldn't get the answers I needed, found shopping for preconception products uncomfortable, and felt isolated and disconnected from my body," says Tecco. She and other women she spoke to realized they were all "wasting time" going to various stores trying to understand exactly what products they needed with zero guidance from store clerks. "After talking with many other women who were also trying to get pregnant, I realized it was a shared experience that could be improved for everyone," Tecco notes.

Other companies are jumping on the TTC kit bandwagon, as well. The Conception Kit by Conceivex is a similar product that offers a three-month supply of TTC must-haves.

What products are included?

"We deserve a convenient experience when shopping for TTC essentials," Tecco says. "We deserve beautiful, easy-to-use products that feel sexy during a time that literally requires sex—and lots of it!"

Here's what comes in Natalist's Get Pregnant Bundle:

7 ovulation tests

3 pregnancy tests

1 month supply of prenatal multi vitamins

1 month supply of Omega DHA

Conception 101 Book

Tecco also points to the info offered in the bundle, as well as content on the website—which features established research on supplements and ovulation tests—as a benefit to customers.

"We also deserve a judgement-free community that offers credible, evidence-based facts and supportive advice during what can often be a very confusing and emotional journey," Tecco notes. "We truly believe knowledge is power, which is why our bundle includes the Conception 101 book. It features 64 pages written by doctors and scientists and includes practical tools and tips to get pregnant, so that those on their TTC journey feel empowered and informed."

How much does it cost?

Natalist's Get Pregnant Bundle costs $90 for a one-month supply or $75 per month if you subscribe. Natalist also invites customers to reach out from support from the company's team via text, email, or DM anytime. By comparison, competitor The Conception Kit by Conceivex offers a three-month supply of products for $399 (and possibly less if it is covered by insurance). For each month, the kit includes ovulation prediction kits, a semen collection kit, sperm-friendly lubricant, and more.

The Bottom Line

While each of these startups might have a different approach, they have a shared goal: making the conception process not only less stressful but more pleasant for people who are hoping to become parents. "TTC should feel like TLC," as Natalist puts it on their website. "We think you can have nice things before, during, and after creating a new human."