14 Things to Know If You're Having Sex to Get Pregnant
Want to raise your odds of baby-making success? Here, we answer some common conception questions to help increase your chances of getting pregnant.
Why Am I Not Getting Pregnant?
So you didn't get pregnant even though you had sex during your fertile days? Don’t worry just yet. Here are nine reasons why people might have trouble conceiving when they're doing everything "right."
PMS or Pregnancy? What to Know About the Two-Week Wait
The two weeks between ovulation and your pregnancy test can be stressful. Learn about the difference between PMS symptoms and pregnancy symptoms to make the wait a little more bearable.
13 Ways to Increase Male Fertility
Dad’s sperm not only affects whether you'll get pregnant, but it can also determine if your pregnancy will be healthy. To be sure his boys are in tip-top shape when you're trying to get pregnant, he should make these fertility-boosting health changes now.
Sperm-Friendly Lubricants: What TTC Couples Need to Know
If you’re trying to conceive, you know that everything about baby-making sex is different—and the pressure is definitely on. Get a little help with this knowledge about sperm-friendly lubricants.
What Docs Want You To Know: 25 Tips To Get Pregnant Faster
They've helped hundreds of women get the babies they hoped and prayed for. Now they're passing the most effective conception advice on to you -- no office visit required!