If you're trying to get pregnant, you probably have plenty of questions: When is a woman most fertile? What are the chances of getting pregnant throughout the month? Is having sex every day bad when trying to conceive? Don’t worry—we can help you on your TTC journey! Check out our collection of trying to conceive tips, and learn how to get pregnant with expert-approved advice. You’ll read about ovulation, fertility, sperm count, and much more. 

Popular Tips for Trying to Conceive

14 Things to Know If You're Having Sex to Get Pregnant

Want to raise your odds of baby-making success? Here, we answer some common conception questions to help increase your chances of getting pregnant.
Why Am I Not Getting Pregnant?

So you didn't get pregnant even though you had sex during your fertile days? Don’t worry just yet. Here are nine reasons why people might have trouble conceiving when they're doing everything "right."
PMS or Pregnancy? What to Know About the Two-Week Wait

The two weeks between ovulation and your pregnancy test can be stressful. Learn about the difference between PMS symptoms and pregnancy symptoms to make the wait a little more bearable.
13 Ways to Increase Male Fertility

Dad’s sperm not only affects whether you'll get pregnant, but it can also determine if your pregnancy will be healthy. To be sure his boys are in tip-top shape when you're trying to get pregnant, he should make these fertility-boosting health changes now.
Sperm-Friendly Lubricants: What TTC Couples Need to Know

If you’re trying to conceive, you know that everything about baby-making sex is different—and the pressure is definitely on. Get a little help with this knowledge about sperm-friendly lubricants.
What Docs Want You To Know: 25 Tips To Get Pregnant Faster

They've helped hundreds of women get the babies they hoped and prayed for. Now they're passing the most effective conception advice on to you -- no office visit required!
Your Chances of Getting Pregnant

Your Chances of Getting Pregnant Every Day of the Month

When sex coincides with your most fertile ovulation days, you'll increase your chances of getting pregnant. Get to know each phase of your cycle to make conception faster and easier.
How Your Period Affects Your Chances of Getting Pregnant

Trying to conceive but not pregnant yet? Maybe it's time to look to your monthly (or not-so-monthly) period for clues about why those two pink lines haven't showed up yet on your pregnancy test.
6 Ways You Probably Won’t Get Pregnant When Having Sex

Your Chances of Getting Pregnant at Every Age

These Are Your Real Chances of Getting Pregnant From Precum

11 Questions to Ask Your Doctor If You Want To get Pregnant Soon

More Tips to Get Pregnant

TTC? 7 Real Ways to Improve Your Egg Quality for Better Success

When you're trying to conceive, all you need is one good egg. Here's how to get it.

