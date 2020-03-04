General Health

A healthy pregnancy begins before you get pregnant. Being healthy also increases your chances of conceiving.Learn about how your health and lifestyle choices impact your fertility, and discover ways to improve your overall pre-pregnancy health.

5 Ways to Naturally Increase Progesterone for a Healthier Pregnancy
Having high levels of progesterone is key for a healthy pregnancy. Here are some natural ways to make sure you have the right hormonal balance.
Getting The Flu Shot While Pregnant: Everything You Need To Know
OB/GYN-approved, getting the flu shot while pregnant is safe and even has added benefits for your developing baby. Still have questions? We have expert answers.
Trump Administration Documents Suggest Changes to Contraceptive Options
A leaked memo suggests the Trump administration is shifting women's health programs more toward fertility awareness and abstinence. Find out what that means for you.
6 Health Checks to Have Before Becoming Parents
Your health has an effect on your baby long before pregnancy.
Kim Kardashian West Wants to Go for Baby #3, But Should She?
Despite having two high-risk pregnancies in her past, Kim Kardashian West may try for a third child.
New Study Finds Some Good News About the Zika Virus and Immunity
Researchers find that the future looks brighter than we might have thought for people who have been infected with the Zika virus.
Keys to a Healthy Pregnancy: Diet, Exercise, and—a Good Relationship?
A new study says a good relationship with their partner lowers a pregnant woman's risk of illness, as well as her baby's risk of illness in the first year.
New Zika Advice Tells Dads to Delay Fatherhood
The CDC has issued updated Zika prevention guidelines for couples of child-bearing age.
It's Not Just Moms: Why Dads-to-Be Need to Kick the Smoking Habit, Too
8 Things To Do Now if You're Thinking About Getting Pregnant
Here's Why Your BPA-Free Products Probably Aren't Safe Either
Got Vitamin D? Maybe Not, If You Go Off the Pill

Could Sunscreen Be Messing With Your Partner's Sperm?

If you and your partner are trying to conceive, you may want him to check the label on his sunscreen.

Think You're Pregnant? 8 Prenatal Do's and Don'ts
No Birth Control? No Alcohol, Says CDC
Study: Maternal Obesity and Diabetes Together Increase Child's Autism Risk
Birth Control Pills Don't Cause Birth Defects, Study Says
Mom's Weight Before and During Pregnancy Linked to Infant Death Risk
Avoiding Fetal Alcohol Syndrome: Should I Quit Drinking When Trying to Conceive?
HPV and Pregnancy: What You Need To Know
Traveling While Pregnant: New Rules of Vacation
A Guide to Your Preconception Visit
How to Kick 10 Bad Habits Before Getting Pregnant
15 Things All Couples Should Do Before Getting Pregnant
Health Update: Got a New Rx? How Will It Affect a Future Pregnancy?
5 Tips for Quitting Smoking
Dormant Sexually Transmitted Diseases
A Preconception Checklist
