Prenatal Yoga: Extended Triangle Pose
Utthita Trikonasana, another active pose, can open your groin and hamstring muscles, which will help support your lower back and prepare your hips for labor. This pose is also a great way to improve your balance as your body changes and your center of gravity shifts. Leggings by Ingrid & Isabel Tank by Destination Maternity
Prenatal Yoga: Childs Pose
Balasana, or childs pose, is very restful and can help alleviate nausea from morning sickness, as well as any tension or stress that you're feeling. Leggings by Ingrid & Isabel Tank by Destination Maternity
Prenatal Yoga: Sideways Swing
Many pregnant women experience constipation, and Parighasana is a simple pose can help aid your digestion. It will also tone and strengthen the muscles along the sides of your body. Leggings by Ingrid & Isabel Tank by Destination Maternity
Prenatal Yoga: Dog and Cat Poses
Pregnancy hormones can cause emotional ups and downs, and these two poses performed in sequence are a wonderful way to meditate and reduce stress. You'll also get a nice stretch for your neck, arms, and lower back. You may feel gentle nudges as your baby moves with you. Leggings by Ingrid & Isabel Tank by Destination Maternity
Prenatal Yoga: Warrior 2
This mind-clearing pose, also called Virabhadrasana, requires focus as you concentrate on bending your front knee as deeply as possible. It can help open your groin and strengthen your legs. Leggings by Ingrid & Isabel Tank by Destination Maternity