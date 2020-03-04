Pre-Conception Diet

What you eat while trying to get pregnant is just as important as what you eat after you conceive. Get expert tips on the ideal pre-conception diet.Learn which nutrients your body needs, how much folic acid to take, whether herbal supplements can help, what foods to avoid when trying to get pregnant, and more.

Most Recent

New Study Reveals Folic Acid Isn't the Only Vitamin That May Cut Birth Defects
New research found that vitamin B3 may potentially reduce the risk of birth defects and prevent miscarriages in pregnant women.
7 Foods That Can Help You Get Pregnant
Introducing or increasing these foods in your diet could help you conceive a baby. Try eating a little more whole wheat bread or choosing dark leafy greens for your salad!
Celebs Talk Yummy Pregnancy Cravings
From sauerkraut to cherry pie, these celeb moms craved all sorts of foods while they were expecting.
Trying to Conceive? Put Down That Potato!
Eating more potatoes before pregnancy is linked to an increased risk for developing gestational diabetes in a new study.
A Healthy Pre-Pregnancy Diet Can Lower Your Baby's Risk of Heart Defects
New research suggests that women who eat healthy before pregnancy can reduce risk of certain birth defects.
Health Update: Are You Getting Enough Folic Acid?
Folic acid is a vitamin essential for preventing birth defects and premature births—and, as new research shows—it's especially important to take long before you plan to get pregnant.
Advertisement

More Pre-Conception Diet

Your Pre-Conception Diet Makeover
What you eat while trying to conceive is as important now as it will be when you're pregnant. Here's what you should—and shouldn't—be eating (and drinking) to make sure your pregnancy is in the pink. (Or blue!)
Prepregnancy Nutrition Shopping Checklist
Fill your grocery cart with the nutrients you and baby need.
The Benefits of Folic Acid
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com